Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

8 July 2025, 14:37

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 9 - July 8, 2025

  1. Ian McKellen

    Actor Ian McKellen arrives at the Royal Box for the Ladies' Singles Quarter-Finals
    Actor Ian McKellen arrives at the Royal Box for the Ladies' Singles Quarter-Finals. Picture: Getty

  2. Sienna Miller and Oli Green

    Sienna Miller and Oli Green were in the Royal Box to watch the Ladies Quarter-Finals
    Sienna Miller and Oli Green were in the Royal Box to watch the Ladies Quarter-Finals. Picture: Getty

  3. Jodie Foster

    Actress Jodie Foster arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
    Actress Jodie Foster arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Alamy

  4. Katherine Jenkins

    Katherine Jenkins in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
    Katherine Jenkins in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

  5. Sir Mark Rylance

    Sir Mark Rylance in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
    Sir Mark Rylance in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Alamy

  6. Jeremy Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt in the Royal Box with his wife Lucia
    Jeremy Hunt in the Royal Box with his wife Lucia. Picture: Alamy

  7. Richard E. Grant

    Richard E. Grant in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships
    Richard E. Grant in the Royal Box on day nine of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

