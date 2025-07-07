Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

7 July 2025, 14:14 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:36

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 is in full swing in South West London, with lots of famous faces out in force in SW19.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sitting in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 8 - July 7, 2025

  1. The Duchess of Edinburgh

    The Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box on day eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
    The Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box on day eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture: Alamy

  2. Gabby Logan

    Gabby and husband Kenny Logan attend Wimbledon, day eight
    Gabby Logan and husband Kenny Logan attend Wimbledon, day eight. Picture: Alamy

  3. King Frederik X

    King Frederik X of Denmark watched the tennis from the Royal Box
    King Frederik X of Denmark watched the tennis from the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

  4. Lenny Henry

    Lenny Henry looked dapper as he attended Wimbledon on day eight
    Lenny Henry looked dapper as he attended Wimbledon on day eight. Picture: Alamy

  5. Joe Root

    Cricketer Joe Root and his wife Carrie sat in the Royal Box on Monday, July 8
    Cricketer Joe Root and his wife Carrie sat in the Royal Box on Monday, July 8. Picture: Alamy

  6. Roger Federer

    Eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer was joined by his wife in the Royal Box
    Eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer was joined by his wife in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

  7. Carole Middleton

    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton - a regular at Wimbledon - sat in the Royal Box on day eight
    The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton - a regular at Wimbledon - sat in the Royal Box on day eight. Picture: Alamy

  8. Michael McIntyre

    Michael McIntyre enjoys the tennis from the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon
    Michael McIntyre enjoys the tennis from the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

  9. The Duchess of Gloucester

    The Duchess of Gloucester joined Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box
    The Duchess of Gloucester joined Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy

  10. James Anderson

    Cricketer James Anderson joined Joe Root and his wife in the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon
    Cricketer James Anderson joined Joe Root and his wife in the Royal Box on day eight of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

