Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

30 June 2025, 13:54 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 13:57

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Wimbledon 2025 has officially kicked off, with the first week of the championships in South West London already bringing a host of famous faces to our screens, including David Beckham and Gareth Southgate.

The people you'll see in the Royal Box of Wimbledon will all be there by invitation only, with the requests to view the matches at Centre Court sent out by the Chairman of the All England Club.

This year, we've already seen the likes of Princess Beatrice and Eddie Redmayne grace the seats of Wimbledon's Royal Box, but who else is there?

Here's who is sat in the Royal Box of Wimbledon this year.

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? Day 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Princess Beatrice
  • David Beckham
  • Sandra Beckham
  • Gareth Southgate
  • Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York
  • Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was enjoying the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz
Gareth Southgate was enjoying the Gentlemen's Singles first round match between Fabio Fognini of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Getty

David Beckham & Sandra Beckham

Sir David Beckham brought his mum, Sandra, along for the first day of Wimbledon
Sir David Beckham brought his mum, Sandra, along for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, enjoyed some tennis on Centre Court
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, enjoyed some tennis on Centre Court. Picture: Getty

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice joined her mum for the first day of Wimbledon
Princess Beatrice joined her mum for the first day of Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

Eddie Redmayne & wife Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe
Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe. Picture: Getty

