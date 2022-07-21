Euro 2022 fixtures: Here's who England are playing next

21 July 2022, 14:53

England are in the Euro 2022 semi-finals
England are in the Euro 2022 semi-finals. Picture: Alamy

England semi final 2022: Who will England play next?

The England Lionesses have proved us all right with an unstoppable performance in the Euro 2022 so far.

After an exciting extra-time win against Spain in Brighton on Wednesday night, they are now in the semi-finals of the Women's Euro 2022.

But who do England play next and when is their game? Here’s what we know…

The England fixtures for the Euro 2022
The England fixtures for the Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who do England play next in the Euro 2022?

England will face either Sweden in the semi-finals.

Sweden are one of the favourites to win and finished top of Group C, while Belgium won 1-0 over Italy in their final group game.

So far, the Lionesses have scored 14 goals in the group stages and have let none in.

When is the England semi-final?

England’s semi-final game is on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

The match will kick off at 8pm (BST), with coverage on BBC One starting from 7:30pm.

The team will be hoping that they can win and reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, July 31.

See the fixtures of the Euro 2022
See the fixtures of the Euro 2022. Picture: Alamy

How can I get tickets for the England semi-final ?

Tickets for the semi-final were sold pre-tournament but 2,000 additional tickets were released after England won the quarter-finals.

Unfortunately, these were all sold within 10 minutes but more could be made available this weekend if England’s opponents don’t fill their allocation.

More ticket information can be found on the UEFA website.

Full Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Germany vs Austria (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: France vs Netherlands (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

