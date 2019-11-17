Fan arrested after alleged homophobic abuse at Tranmere vs Wycombe

A man has been arrested following alleged homophobic abuse of the referee during Sunday's League One game between Tranmere and Wycombe.

Merseyside Police confirmed a 24-year-old man from Tranmere was being questioned for the alleged abuse of John Busby, while they are also investigating a further allegation of homophobic abuse directed at Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Allsop made an official complaint to Busby at half-time of the game at Prenton Park.

The FA are also looking into the incident and awaiting the referee's match report before deciding what, if any, action to take.

Chief Inspector Jason Crellin said: "We're grateful to the player, both clubs and the stewarding staff for intervening and reporting these abhorrent incidents immediately.

"I also want to reassure them and everyone present and watching on television that we will be working alongside both clubs and the authorities to fully investigate the allegations.

"Hate crime has no place in our communities, and not least at a showcase sporting event attended and watched by many people."

In a further statement released by Tranmere, they said they will take a "zero-tolerance policy" to the matter.

"Tranmere Rovers Football Club are very disappointed to learn of a homophobic comment made during today's match against Wycombe Wanderers," the statement read.

"The club takes matters like this very seriously with a zero-tolerance policy.

"As a consequence of today's actions, one supporter has been arrested and the matter is being dealt with by the police.



"The club will make no further comment whilst the police are dealing with this investigation."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "If that's the case then for me there are some stupid idiots about.

"Whether it's racist or homophobic, whatever it is, we have to stamp this out.

"I have got to credit Ryan Allsop for being brave enough to stand up and say I'm reporting this, and that's what we are and I'll stand by him."

Wycombe won 2-0 to move to the top of the table.

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his 50th goal for the club after 43 minutes before Joe Jacobson added a penalty in the first minute of first-half stoppage time as Ainsworth's side moved three points clear of second-placed Ipswich.

