Storm Aiden to batter Britain with two weeks of 70mph winds

This week's weather could see winds of up to 70mph and three centimetres of rain as Storm Aiden sweeps the country.

While today (Tuesday 29 September) will see generally mild weather in some areas, tomorrow (Wednesday 30 September) looks set to be a "thoroughly wet day"- with three inches of rain expected in some parts of Scotland, according to BBC forecaster Helen Willetts.

Today will see highs of 18C in some parts of the country, but the fine weather will be replaced by strong winds.

Temperatures look set to drop from the mid-teens to lower single digits, depending on where in the country you are.

The north and west of England could also see morning frost toward the end of the week.

Ms Willetts said, according to the Mirror: "Wet, windy and feeling cooler on Wednesday.

"[And] cooler weather still though is on its way for the end of the week.

"The brief respite, potentially, Thursday, but by Friday uncertainty remains as to where this area of low pressure will come, but once it does it's going to bring in a spell of wet and windy weather, not just through Friday but into the weekend as well.

"Not only wetter and windier but much cooler too."

