The 10 worst places to live in England revealed - and the results may surprise you!

The worst towns in the UK have been revealed in this 2019 survey. Picture: Getty

According to a new survey by ilivehere.co.uk, these are the worst places to live in the UK...

Each year, the brutal survey reveals the worst places to live in the country - with this year's questionnaire delivering a new winner.

The Cambridgeshire town of Peterborough has come in bottom? top? of the list this year, after those quizzed in the survey claimed residents of the town were "miserable" and "backwards" - ouch!

Despite the fact that Peterborough is home to Burghley House, a 12-century cathedral and other heritage sites, it didn't cut the mustard when it came to the public poll.

One of the 50,000 people that cast their vote in the survey even described the town as "the biggest dump in England with aggressive and inbred residents".

You can view the full list of shamed towns below. *DISCLAIMER* This survey is completely unscientific.

The 10 worst towns to live in the UK

1. Peterborough

Peterborough was named the worst place to live in the UK. Picture: Getty

2. Huddersfield

Huddersfield comes in at a close second. Picture: Getty

3. Rochdale

Rochdale in Greater Manchester was voted the third worst place to live. Picture: Getty

4. Doncaster

Doncaster comes in fourth place. Picture: Getty

5. Hull

Hull comes in fifth place in the brutal poll. Picture: Getty

6. Rotherham

Rotherham in South Yorkshire was ranked the sixth worst place to live in Britain. Picture: Getty

7. Blackpool

The seaside town of Blackpool came in seventh place. Picture: Getty

8. Castleford

Castleford came in eighth. Picture: Getty

9. Oldham

Oldham in Greater Manchester came in ninth. Picture: Getty

10. Blackburn