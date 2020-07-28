What are the symptoms of coronavirus in cats?

The government have revealed the symptoms of the cat diagnosed with Covid-19 (stock images). Picture: Getty

Following the news that the first cat in the UK has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Downing Street have revealed the pet's symptoms.

It was confirmed yesterday that a pet cat had been diagnosed with coronavirus, in the first case of animal infection in the UK.

According to the official government report, it appears that the cat caught Covid-19 from its owners - and they have all since made a full recovery.

There is no evidence to suggest that the cat transmitted the disease to its owners, or that pets can transmit the virus to humans.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus in cats?

The cat experienced breathing difficulties and nasal discharge (stock image). Picture: Getty

Currently, this is the only confirmed case of coronavirus in pets in the UK, and the RSPCA has assured the public that there is no evidence to suggest humans can catch the illness from animals.

Downing Street have now confirmed that the owners noticed two symptoms in the cat - which were "nasal discharge and some shortness of breath”.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson said: "The test was carried out by the Animal and Plant Health Agency laboratory having been referred by a private vet who the owners had taken the cat to see.

"Its symptoms were a respiratory infection with a nasal discharge and some shortness of breath."

"There is no evidence that pets or other domestic animals directly transmit the virus to people.

"All of the available evidence in this case suggests the cat contracted this from its owners, who had themselves previously tested positive for Covid-19.

What is the advice to pet-owners?

The government spokesperson added: "If your pet is unwell, you should keep it indoors until such time as it’s recovered. If you’re sufficiently concerned you can of course take your pet to the vet."

As mentioned, there is no evidence to suggest that animals can pass the disease on to humans, and the RSPCA have offered reassurance.

The cat is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a pet in the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

They said, according to the Mirror: "We would like to reassure pet owners that despite the news that a pet cat has tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, there is still no evidence to suggest that people can catch COVID-19 from their pets.

"A very small number of animals have been reported to have tested positive for, or shown symptoms of, COVID-19.

"Some of these animals were deliberately exposed to the disease in an artificial setting which did not represent real life.

"The others were cases where the virus has reportedly been passed from a person to an animal.

"Importantly, to date, there is no known evidence of the virus passing from pets to humans.

"Therefore, we would urge people not to be alarmed and to continue to take sensible precautions, as we would advise at any time, such as washing your hands before and after stroking your cat.

"This is because like human hands, pet fur could carry the virus and so it is important to adopt good hygiene when interacting with our pets, especially if they could have been in contact with other people.

"This is good advice at any time and not specific to the Coronavirus situation. This means thoroughly washing hands with soap and water after interacting with them and avoiding being kissed or licked and sharing food with them."

