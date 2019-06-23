Apple are recalling MacBook Pro’s due to a battery fire risk – find out if you’re affected

23 June 2019, 17:57

Apple are recalling MacBook Pro’s due to a battery fire risk.
Apple are recalling MacBook Pro’s due to a battery fire risk. Picture: Apple

If you own a 15” MacBook Pro laptop, here’s some important information.

Who is affected?

Apple is urging customers who bought the computer between September 2015 and February 2017 to check the serial number on the machine on the Apple recall site due to a battery fire risk.

In a statement the tech giant has said a limited number of MacBook Pro (Retina, 15in, Mid 2015) laptops contained batteries that “may overheat and pose a safety risk”.

Apple is urging customers who bought the computer between September 2015 and February 2017 to check the serial number. Picture: Apple

What you should do next?

If your laptop, which cost upwards of £1,599, is one of those affected customers should stop using it immediately and return it to an Apple store, find an authorised Apple Service Provider or contact Apple Support to arrange a mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Apple said: “Customer safety is always Apple’s top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.”

A limited number of MacBook Pro laptops contain batteries that “may overheat and pose a safety risk”.
A limited number of MacBook Pro laptops contain batteries that “may overheat and pose a safety risk”. Picture: Apple

How do you find out if you’re affected?

To locate the serial number click on the Apple menu in the top left corner of the screen and select “About this Mac”.

For more information click here.

No other MacBook Pro laptops have been affected.

