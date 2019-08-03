Millennials say 'load rage' causes them to LASH OUT up to 10 TIMES A DAY

A new study reveals it takes young people in the UK less than a minute to get annoyed as they wait for phone content to download. Picture: Getty

It takes young people in the UK less than a minute to 'snap' while waiting for phone content to download, according to new research

Millennials are lashing out up to 10 times a day due to 'load rage', new research has revealed.

A study by Chinese phone maker OnePlus found that young people in the UK are losing their temper in less than a minute as they frustratedly wait for content to download on their phones.

The survey of 2,000 British people found that smartphone users aged between 16 and 34 were five times more likely to feel angry about internet connectivity such as losing WiFi, not being able to access apps or websites, and encountering bad signal, compared to older generations – and this can happen multiple times a day.

'Load rage' – the anger that builds due to frustrations over tech issues - was named as the most frustrating element of life by millennials. Picture: Getty

The revealing survey also discovered that many millennials felt too much screen-time and reliance on technology was having a negative impact on their lives, with 75% of them admitting they found digital-related issues the most stressful part of life.

Not only has this research shined a spotlight on load rage, but it also found that mental health was being hugely affected as a result of the digitally-focused lives millennials lead.

37% said they had experienced burnout – including insomnia, anxiety and fatigue – and believed technology was to blame, while more than a quarter of young people surveyed explained older generations didn't understand the mounting pressures on them in this technology-driven world.

Two-fifths of millennials admitted to feeling symptoms of burnout, including fatigue, insomnia and anxiety, because of their digitally-driven lives. Picture: Getty

Despite admitting to blowing up over tech issues, a third of all UK smartphone users said they immediately regretted getting angry about connectivity.

OnePlus found that Londoners were most likely to snap due to 'load rage', with the North West and South West following close behind, while the most technologically-chilled part of the country turned out to be the East Midlands and the North East.

OnePlus UK’s head of EU strategy and UK marketing Kate Parkyn said: "Younger generations are surrounded by technology and are telling us that they need a break.

"OnePlus understands this and with our 5G phones and Zen mode, which allows users a moment to ‘switch off’, people can spend more time doing the things they love and less time staring at a screen."

The phone company's Zen mode restricts phone functions for 20 minutes to encourage users to take some time out from technology.