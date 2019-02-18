Teenager wakes up from four day coma with a BABY... and she didn't know she was pregnant

The 18-year-old was born with two uteruses, and did not exhibit any pregnancy symptoms (stock image). Picture: Getty

18-year-old Ebony Stevenson had no idea she was pregnant when she went to bed with a headache in December

A college student who went to bed with a headache and ended up being put into a coma woke up four days later with a baby - and she didn't know she was pregnant.

Ebony Stevenson, 18, went to bed after feeling unwell on 2 December 2018, and was rushed to hospital and put into a coma after suffering seizures. She then woke up on 6 December having had a baby girl.

The teenager, who is at college studying Sports Physiotherapy, hadn't developed a bump, missed a period, or noticed any signs of pregnancy.

She has a condition called uterus didelphys, which means she has two uteruses - and the baby was growing in a hidden one. The condition affects about 1 in 3,000 women.

The woman was put into a coma after suffering from seizures at her home (stock image). Picture: Getty

Only one of Ebony's uteruses had a fallopian tube to carry an egg, meaning her chances of conception should have been slim.

She was put in an induced coma at Greater Manchester Hospital after suffering a series of seizures, and tests proved that she was suffering from preeclampsia, and told her mum that they baby needed to be delivered right away.

on 3 December, she underwent an emergency Caesarian, and gave birth to a baby girl just three hours after her first seizure.

Ebony, who named her baby Elodie, said, according to The Mirror: "I didn't think I even wanted kids, at least not for another 10 years and never expected to be a young mum.

The teenager from Manchester has named her surprise baby Elodie (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Waking up from a coma to be told I had been pregnant and had given birth to a baby girl was overwhelming to say the least.

"Meeting my baby was so surreal. It felt like an out of body experience.

"I worried I wouldn't bond with my daughter because I had no time to get my head around her arrival, but I think she's amazing.

"It's an absolute miracle. I wouldn't change Elodie for the world."

