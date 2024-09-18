Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Is TGI Fridays closing across the UK? Which restaurants have been put up for sale? What's the latest on the administration process? All the latest updates explained.

TGI Fridays opened their first restaurant in the UK in Birmingham in the 1980s, 15 years after the brand opened its first location in New York in 1965.

Since then, TGI Fridays has become a staple of the UK high street, offering American-style meals and a feel good atmosphere to diners. This makes it even more heartbreaking that the brand (meaning 'Thank God It’s Friday') has officially entered into administration.

The UK operator confirmed it has gone into administration today, Wednesday, 18th September, sharing that plans to sell restaurants are currently being drawn up.

Hostmore, who owns TGI Fridays, said that it has appointed administrators from Teneo to oversee the process. This comes after plans to buy the chain collapsed earlier this September.

They have a total of 87 restaurants across the UK, all of which have been put up for sale with hopes this move could keep the franchise on the high street.

The sale of these TGI Fridays locations are expected to be completed by the end of the month, with the restaurants remaining open as normal until the administration process starts.

TGI Fridays opened their first restaurant in the UK in Birmingham in the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

The full list of 87 TGI Fridays restaurants up for sale:

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Union Square

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Birminghm

Birmingham NEC

Bluewater

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Braehead

Braintree

Brighton Marina

Cabot Circus

Cardiff Newport Road

Cardiff St David's

Castleford

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks

Coventry

Crawley

Cribbs Causeway

Croydon

Derby

Doncaster

Durham

Edinburgh

Enfield

Fareham

Fort Kinnaird

Gateshead

Glasgow Buchanan Street

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester Quays

Halifax

High Wycombe

Jersey

Lakeside Quay

Lakeside Retail Park

Leeds Junction 27

Leeds Wellington Bridge Street

Leeds White Rose

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool One

Liverpool Speke

London Leicester Square

London Stratford City

London the O2

Manchester Royal Exchange

Meadowhall

Metro Centre Gateshead

Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Stadium

Newcastle Eldon Square

Newport Friars Walk

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Prestwich

Reading

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Sale

Sheffield

Silverburn

Solihull

Southampton Retail Park

Staines

Stevenage

Teesside

Telford

Trafford Centre

Trinity Leeds

Walsall

Watford Central

Watford North

Wembley

West Quay

Hostmore, who owns TGI Fridays, said that it has appointed administrators from Teneo to oversee the process. Picture: Getty

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Hostmore said: “The board is immensely proud of all Hostmore colleagues, both in store and in the support centre, who worked tirelessly to execute a turnaround programme over the past 18 months and to deliver a successful result on the proposed acquisition of TGI Fridays, Inc.

“The board inherited a very challenging set of circumstances, but a focus on reducing costs, revising the group’s capital allocation policy and implementing both board and senior management changes, meant that the group was able to reduce annualised expenditures by £12million, significantly reduce losses from unprofitable stores, and operate the group’s stores at a best in class efficiency level for the sector, all while improving guest scores to our highest levels on record.

“Unfortunately, all of the board’s efforts to implement a lasting solution to support the long-term financial future of the business came against a highly challenging trading and macroeconomic backdrop, and efforts to create value for shareholders through the proposed acquisition of TGI Fridays, while well-advanced, encountered adverse events outside of the board’s control."