The Queen returns to Royal duties four days after death of Prince Philip

14 April 2021, 07:56 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 09:03

The Queen marked the retirement of her household's most senior official yesterday (April 13).

The Queen returned to Royal duties yesterday, attending her first in-person event since the death of Prince Philip four days ago.

She was marking the retirement of her household's most senior official - the Earl Peel - who was formally standing down as Lord Chamberlain.

It was announced over the weekend that the Royal family would observe two weeks of mourning, but that they would continue "to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances," according to a royal official.

The Queen photographed with Earl Peel in 2013
The Queen photographed with Earl Peel in 2013. Picture: PA

The Queen hosted the ceremony at Windsor as William Peel stood down after more than 14 years in service.

The Earl had overseen arrangements for Prince Philip's funeral, which is known as Operation Forth Bridge.

He had handed over responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Andrew Parker, just a week before Prince Philip died.

Baron Parker will now be in charge of the funeral, which takes place this Saturday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place this Saturday
Prince Philip's funeral will take place this Saturday. Picture: PA

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 people will be able to attend the funeral.

It has not been officially confirmed who will be in attendance, but Prince Harry looks set to be there after flying over from Los Angeles earlier this week.

It is thought that The Prince of Wales and members of the Royal Family will take part in the procession on foot behind the coffin along with staff from Philip's household.

Prince Philip's death was announced last Friday
Prince Philip's death was announced last Friday. Picture: PA

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday 9 April 2021.

A statement from the palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

How to sign Prince Philip's funeral book of condolence

