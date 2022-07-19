Town in UK avoids heatwave with highs of 15C and rain this week

19 July 2022, 11:19

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One town in Scotland has managed to dodge the soaring temperatures, with highs of just 15C yesterday.

While most of the country has been struggling to cope with the intense heatwave this week, one UK town has managed to avoid it.

Residents of Lerwick, Shetland have been wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas yesterday, as the temperatures barely creeped past 15C.

With 1,100 hours of sunshine per year, the Shetland Islands are one of the least sunny places in the world.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, one local said: “We’re used to it because we live here, it’s sad because we’ve not really had a summer, but we’ve taken on plenty of fluids and we’re managing okay.”

Lerwick is a town in Shetland, Scotland
Lerwick is a town in Shetland, Scotland . Picture: Alamy

The Met Office predicts more rain today and through the rest of the week, with forecasters stating: “Northern Shetland will be rather cloudy with some showers this morning but most areas will be dry and bright with some sunny spells.

“Later in the afternoon cloud thickening will bring a further chance of showers.”

While temperatures may reach 19C today, this is set to fall to 13C on Wednesday, with more rain expected.

Meanwhile, the rest of Scotland saw very high temperatures, with an amber warning for extreme heat.

On Monday afternoon, the Met Office confirmed Aboyne in Aberdeenshire had hit 31.3C, beating its previous record high of 30.1C in June 2018.

Residents of Lerwick have been experiencing 15C and rain this week
Residents of Lerwick have been experiencing 15C and rain this week. Picture: Getty Images

As for the rest of the UK, the country experienced its warmest night on record yesterday as temperatures remained in the mid-20s.

The Met Office tweeted: "It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK. Temperatures didn't fall below 25C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990."

The hottest overnight temperatures were found in Surrey, with the town of Kenley never falling below 25.8C.

As we head into another scorcher today, temperatures could reach 40C in some parts of the country.

Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster added: "The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon."

