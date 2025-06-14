Trooping The Colour flypast route 2025: Times, locations, map and schedule

The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Here is the full route of the Trooping The Colour flypast including timings, locations and the schedule of the Red Arrows for the day.

Trooping The Colour 2025 will see the traditional flypast of the Red Arrows to mark King Charles III's official birthday as Monarch, as it does every year for the fanfare.

The flypast will start off the east coast of England, before flying over Ipswich and Chelmsford before heading into central London, where they will fly down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace while the Royal Family watch on.

While many people will only catch the flypast in London as they watch the live coverage on TV, the aircraft will be visible from a number of locations in England.

From the flypast locations, times and schedule and how to see the Red Arrows in real-time on the day of Trooping The Colour, here's everything you need to know:

Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast. Picture: Getty

What time is the Trooping The Colour fly past?

On June 14, 2025, the day of Trooping The Colour, the Red Arrows flypast will begin at 11:00am.

The route will see the fly past cover areas across Ipwich, Chelmsford and Reading before heading to London where they will travel over Buckingham Palace and Belgravia.

The fly past will last for around 2.5 hours, ending at 1:40pm.

Trooping The Colour 2025 flypast route

The Military Airshow website has revealed the exact route the Red Arrows will take for the Trooping The Colour flypast on June 14, 2025.

The map below shows the areas the flypast will cover, and under the time where each of these areas will be able to see the Red Arrows.

This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast. Picture: Military Airshows

Area A - (between 11.00 & 2.00pm BST, up to 10,000ft)

Area B - (between 12.30 & 1.25pm BST, up to 5,000ft)

Area C - (between 12.35 & 1.25pm BST, up to 4,000ft)

Area D - (between 12.35 & 1.25pm BST, up to 3,000ft)

Area E - (between 12.40 & 1.25pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

Area F - (between 12.40 & 1.25pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

Area G - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

Area H - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

Area I - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

What is Trooping The Colour?

Trooping The Colour is a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday and involves over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

This year, for the third year running, Trooping The Colour will celebrate the "official" birthday of King Charles III, who was actually born on 14th November 1948.

On the day, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade where he will be greeted with a Royal salute before he carries out an "inspection" of the troops in ceremonial uniform.

The day includes a handful of other traditional steps, including the King appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast as it travels up the Mall and over the palace.