Trooping The Colour flypast route 2025: Times, locations, map and schedule

14 June 2025, 06:00

The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London
The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here is the full route of the Trooping The Colour flypast including timings, locations and the schedule of the Red Arrows for the day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trooping The Colour 2025 will see the traditional flypast of the Red Arrows to mark King Charles III's official birthday as Monarch, as it does every year for the fanfare.

The flypast will start off the east coast of England, before flying over Ipswich and Chelmsford before heading into central London, where they will fly down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace while the Royal Family watch on.

While many people will only catch the flypast in London as they watch the live coverage on TV, the aircraft will be visible from a number of locations in England.

From the flypast locations, times and schedule and how to see the Red Arrows in real-time on the day of Trooping The Colour, here's everything you need to know:

Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast
Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast. Picture: Getty

What time is the Trooping The Colour fly past?

On June 14, 2025, the day of Trooping The Colour, the Red Arrows flypast will begin at 11:00am.

The route will see the fly past cover areas across Ipwich, Chelmsford and Reading before heading to London where they will travel over Buckingham Palace and Belgravia.

The fly past will last for around 2.5 hours, ending at 1:40pm.

Trooping The Colour 2025 flypast route

The Military Airshow website has revealed the exact route the Red Arrows will take for the Trooping The Colour flypast on June 14, 2025.

The map below shows the areas the flypast will cover, and under the time where each of these areas will be able to see the Red Arrows.

This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast
This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast. Picture: Military Airshows
  • Area A - (between 11.00 & 2.00pm BST, up to 10,000ft)
  • Area B - (between 12.30 & 1.25pm BST, up to 5,000ft)
  • Area C - (between 12.35 & 1.25pm BST, up to 4,000ft)
  • Area D - (between 12.35 & 1.25pm BST, up to 3,000ft)
  • Area E - (between 12.40 & 1.25pm BST, up to 2,500ft)
  • Area F - (between 12.40 & 1.25pm BST, up to 2,500ft)
  • Area G - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)
  • Area H - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)
  • Area I - (between 1.00 & 1.40pm BST, up to 2,500ft)

What is Trooping The Colour?

Trooping The Colour is a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday and involves over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

This year, for the third year running, Trooping The Colour will celebrate the "official" birthday of King Charles III, who was actually born on 14th November 1948.

On the day, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade where he will be greeted with a Royal salute before he carries out an "inspection" of the troops in ceremonial uniform.

The day includes a handful of other traditional steps, including the King appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast as it travels up the Mall and over the palace.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emily, Malisha and Yasmin have entered the villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa

Love Island

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US

JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

Showbiz

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children

Showbiz

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals he’s ‘not good’ after suffering painful injury

Showbiz

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14

Trooping the Colour 2025 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues

Showbiz

Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Showbiz

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Showbiz

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87

Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

Showbiz

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

Showbiz

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

Showbiz

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.

Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

Showbiz

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

Showbiz

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Showbiz