Trooping the Colour 2025 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

14 June 2025, 06:00

Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14
Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When does Trooping the Colour 2025 start, end and what is the order of events? Here is the full schedule and parade route revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trooping the Colour is back this weekend as we celebrate the official birthday of King Charles III in central London.

The Monarch will be joined by Queen Camilla as well as Prince William, Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year's Trooping of the Colour saw various heartwarming moments between the Royal Family, including a sweet instance between Princess Sophie and William, with many viewers hoping 2025's celebration is just as enjoyable.

Here is everything you need to know about Trooping the Colour including when it starts, ends, the order of events, parade route and how to watch.

Trooping the Colour will return in 2025. Royal Family pictured in 2023
Trooping the Colour will return in 2025. Royal Family pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

What time does Trooping the Colour start?

Trooping the Colour will begin at 10.30am on Saturday June 14 and will be able to view on BBC One. Whilst the show doesn't start until 10:30am, troops will start to gather around 9:45am as they prepare for the Royal Family's departure from Buckingham Palace.

What time does Trooping the Colour end?

Trooping the Colour will end on Saturday June 14 around 1:10pm, following the Red Arrows flypast over Buckingham Palace.

The parade will be finished by 12:25pm with the flypast starting at 1pm, signalling the end of the celebrations.

Kate Middleton delighted the public with her appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2024
Kate Middleton delighted the public with her appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is the schedule for Trooping the Colour?

Here the schedule for Trooping the Colour 2025:

  • 9:15am – Troops start forming up, on Horse Guards Parade.
  • 10:45 - His Majesty The King leaves Buckingham Palace escorted by the Household Cavalry.
  • 11am – Trooping the Colour will begin with the King arriving on Horse Guards Parade to take the Royal Salute.
  • 12:20pm – The King will return up The Mall to Buckingham Palace.
  • 12:55pm – The Royal Family will emerge onto the balcony to view the flypast.
  • 1pm – The flypast will begin.

Trooping the Colour parade route

The Trooping the Colour parade route starts at Buckingham Palace, moves down The Mall, around the Horse Guards Parade and then back.

You can see the route the Royal Family will take here:

The route the Royal Family will take on Trooping the Colour
The route the Royal Family will take on Trooping the Colour. Picture: British Army

Where to watch Trooping the Colour in London

Tickets for Trooping the Colour 2025 have sold out, however the public are able to view the event from along The Mall or on the edge of St James's Park overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

If you're at home, you can watch the celebrations as they will be shown on BBC One from 10:20am – 1:10pm.

