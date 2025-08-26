Two-month Indian summer to 'blast UK until Halloween'

26 August 2025, 10:48

Autumn temperatures are expected to soar.
Autumn temperatures are expected to soar. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Brits are expected to sizzle in 30C heat this September, while October will remain balmy as weather experts forecast highs of 23C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A two-month Indian summer is expected to blast the UK this autumn as forecasters have predicted sizzling highs of 30C.

Following one of the hottest British summer's on record, September could end up being almost as toasty as August with scorching temperatures arriving mid-month.

Once the warm weather hits, it looks as though it's here to stay until Halloween as long-range forecasts are anticipating pleasant highs of 23C during October.

Usually chilly with brisk winds and rain, the autumnal heatwave means Brits will have to wait longer than usual to feel the change in seasons.

Experts have forecast an Indian summer.
Experts have forecast an Indian summer. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, there will be a period of uncertainty at the start of the school year after experts warned of showers and strong gales in some areas.

The Met Office explained: "After a perfect Bank Holiday, rain returns with winds picking up and lively waves."

But the typical fall climate is expected to be replaced quite quickly as the drizzle makes way for the so-called second summer.

The weather service's three-month forecast, which charts the climate all the way to 31st October, says: "The chance of a warm period is higher than normal."

The heatwave will likely last until Halloween.
The heatwave will likely last until Halloween. Picture: Alamy

The Weather Outlook's Brian Gaze added: "Summer isn’t over just because Erin will bring an unsettled spell.

"Warmer periods are expected from the second week of September, approaching 30C, with October also due pleasant warmth and highs around 23C at times."

While Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis agreed: "It might feel like autumn is creeping in with darker evenings, but September can see 30C-plus summer weather."

2025 has been one of the hottest summers on record.
2025 has been one of the hottest summers on record. Picture: Alamy

Predictions of an Indian summer came after Hurricane Erin caused chaos over the Atlantic in August, sparking a 600-mile wall of rain, which is heading towards the UK.

Despite the summer heatwaves, repercussions of the tropical storm are likely to cause torrential downpours in areas including Birmingham, Manchester, London, parts of Wales and much of Northern Ireland.

The bad conditions are forecast to hit this week, with Tuesday 26th August being marked as a key date in the switch in weather.

"We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions," warned the Met Office.

September could see highs of 30C.
September could see highs of 30C. Picture: Getty

The hurricane is expected to have an impact on the early part of September too, before the autumn heatwave hits.

"Confidence in the details through this period is low. However, low pressure and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

"There will be the potential for periods of stronger winds at times as well. Whether this takes the form of further low pressure systems running in from the Atlantic, or a more slowly evolving weather pattern with the potential for heavy showers is less clear.

"Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Showbiz

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.

Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Showbiz

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Showbiz

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Showbiz

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Showbiz

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

Showbiz

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter

Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'

Showbiz

Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery.

Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

Showbiz

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Showbiz

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.

Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

The Traitors

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Showbiz

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

Showbiz

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all

Showbiz

Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

Showbiz

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

Showbiz

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Showbiz

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Showbiz