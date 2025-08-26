Two-month Indian summer to 'blast UK until Halloween'

Autumn temperatures are expected to soar. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Brits are expected to sizzle in 30C heat this September, while October will remain balmy as weather experts forecast highs of 23C.

A two-month Indian summer is expected to blast the UK this autumn as forecasters have predicted sizzling highs of 30C.

Following one of the hottest British summer's on record, September could end up being almost as toasty as August with scorching temperatures arriving mid-month.

Once the warm weather hits, it looks as though it's here to stay until Halloween as long-range forecasts are anticipating pleasant highs of 23C during October.

Usually chilly with brisk winds and rain, the autumnal heatwave means Brits will have to wait longer than usual to feel the change in seasons.

Experts have forecast an Indian summer. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, there will be a period of uncertainty at the start of the school year after experts warned of showers and strong gales in some areas.

The Met Office explained: "After a perfect Bank Holiday, rain returns with winds picking up and lively waves."

But the typical fall climate is expected to be replaced quite quickly as the drizzle makes way for the so-called second summer.

The weather service's three-month forecast, which charts the climate all the way to 31st October, says: "The chance of a warm period is higher than normal."

The heatwave will likely last until Halloween. Picture: Alamy

The Weather Outlook's Brian Gaze added: "Summer isn’t over just because Erin will bring an unsettled spell.

"Warmer periods are expected from the second week of September, approaching 30C, with October also due pleasant warmth and highs around 23C at times."

While Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis agreed: "It might feel like autumn is creeping in with darker evenings, but September can see 30C-plus summer weather."

2025 has been one of the hottest summers on record. Picture: Alamy

Predictions of an Indian summer came after Hurricane Erin caused chaos over the Atlantic in August, sparking a 600-mile wall of rain, which is heading towards the UK.

Despite the summer heatwaves, repercussions of the tropical storm are likely to cause torrential downpours in areas including Birmingham, Manchester, London, parts of Wales and much of Northern Ireland.

The bad conditions are forecast to hit this week, with Tuesday 26th August being marked as a key date in the switch in weather.

"We are closely watching Erin’s track, with the possibility of the UK feeling the effects of what would then be ex-hurricane Erin at some point next week, bringing an area of low pressure to the UK and more unsettled conditions," warned the Met Office.

September could see highs of 30C. Picture: Getty

The hurricane is expected to have an impact on the early part of September too, before the autumn heatwave hits.

"Confidence in the details through this period is low. However, low pressure and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

"There will be the potential for periods of stronger winds at times as well. Whether this takes the form of further low pressure systems running in from the Atlantic, or a more slowly evolving weather pattern with the potential for heavy showers is less clear.

"Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall."