Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

11 June 2025, 16:33

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures
Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures. Picture: Getty / Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Health experts are urging the public to take simple steps to stay safe as the heat intensifies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to experience its first major heatwave of the year as temperatures are expected to soar to 30°C in parts of the country this weekend.

In response, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow heat-health alert of 2025, warning that the hot weather could pose "serious" health risks - particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions.

The alert comes into effect from 9:00pm on Thursday (June 12) and will remain in place until 8:00am on Sunday (June 15), covering the East of England, East Midlands, London, and the South East.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UKHSA, said: "Even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults. It is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow heat-health alert of the year
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow heat-health alert of the year. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice."

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause a range of health problems including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal heatstroke.

The heat can also worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, triggering increased wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

According to official figures, 1,311 people in England died from heat-related causes last summer - a sharp rise from 870 deaths the previous year.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures reaching 30°C on Friday in some areas, and has also issued yellow thunderstorm warnings as the extreme heat gives way to unsettled weather.

Amid the high temperatures, you should plan exercise or dog walks for the early morning or evening
Amid the high temperatures, you should plan exercise or dog walks for the early morning or evening. Picture: Alamy

How to stay safe

Health experts are urging the public to take simple steps to stay safe as the heat intensifies. Recommended precautions include:

  • Avoid the sun between 11:00am and 3:00pm, when it’s at its strongest
  • Keep curtains and blinds closed in sun-facing rooms
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water
  • Avoid alcohol, which can increase dehydration
  • Wear loose, light-coloured clothing, along with a hat and sunglasses when outdoors
  • Plan exercise or dog walks for the early morning or evening
  • Never leave children or pets in parked cars, even for a short time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

Showbiz

Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Showbiz

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

Showbiz

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

Showbiz

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Showbiz

Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Remell and Shea enter the villa

Love Island

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player

Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

Showbiz

Fern Britton has opened up about her weight loss

Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

Showbiz

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Showbiz

Sophie Lee has opened up about her health journey on Love Island

Love Island's Sophie Lee bravely opens up about burn scars after shocking fire accident

Showbiz

Sophie Lee is a contestant on Love Island 2025

Love Island's Sophie Lee burn cause and treatment explained

Showbiz

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme

Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.

Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

Showbiz

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat.

Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Showbiz

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles

Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

Showbiz

Real reason Rachel Reeves is in the final episode of Clarkson's Farm, explained

Real reason Clarkson's Farm put flash image of Rachel Reeves in final episode

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies

The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

Pride 2025: The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

TV & Movies