Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures. Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Alice Dear

Health experts are urging the public to take simple steps to stay safe as the heat intensifies.

The UK is set to experience its first major heatwave of the year as temperatures are expected to soar to 30°C in parts of the country this weekend.

In response, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow heat-health alert of 2025, warning that the hot weather could pose "serious" health risks - particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions.

The alert comes into effect from 9:00pm on Thursday (June 12) and will remain in place until 8:00am on Sunday (June 15), covering the East of England, East Midlands, London, and the South East.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UKHSA, said: "Even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults. It is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first yellow heat-health alert of the year. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice."

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause a range of health problems including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal heatstroke.

The heat can also worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, triggering increased wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

According to official figures, 1,311 people in England died from heat-related causes last summer - a sharp rise from 870 deaths the previous year.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures reaching 30°C on Friday in some areas, and has also issued yellow thunderstorm warnings as the extreme heat gives way to unsettled weather.

Amid the high temperatures, you should plan exercise or dog walks for the early morning or evening. Picture: Alamy

How to stay safe

Health experts are urging the public to take simple steps to stay safe as the heat intensifies. Recommended precautions include: