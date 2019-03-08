UK passport office website crashes after warnings that no-deal Brexit could cause travel problems

By Alice Westoby

Many Brits have rushed to renew their passports to prevent travel problems in the case of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the month.

The website of the UK Passport Office has crashed amidst a deluge of passport renewal requests following warnings about European travel problems in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

A report by consumer group Which? warned that many Brits could have their travel plans disrupted if they don't have their passports renewed by the time Brexit happens on 29th March.

The cut off date for passport renewals before that time is today and due to the influx of applications the website crashed.

There are currently technical issues with our website. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible, and will let you know when it’s up and running. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. — Her Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) March 7, 2019

Editor of Which? Travel magazine Rory Boland said: "Millions of people could find their holiday plans disrupted or, worse yet, find themselves stranded at the departure gate and prevented from travelling altogether if they fail to renew their passport before the cut-off date.

"Anyone who thinks they might be affected should look to renew their passport today or if you already have travel plans in the near future, consider using the fast-track passport renewal service."

Of course these fears will only come to fruition in the case of a no-deal Brexit when new rules may apply to those travelling with a British passport around Europe.

Travelling to Europe after 29 March? You may need to renew your passport earlier than planned. Our checker will let you know if your passport is still valid for travel at https://t.co/PIwlMGiFCw: https://t.co/h6vMae0MRk pic.twitter.com/rHscTWr5tS — Her Majesty’s Passport Office (@HM_Passport) March 7, 2019

If you are travelling to Europe after 29th March the government website has a passport checker you can use to identify whether you have enough time on your passport to visit.

