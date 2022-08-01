Thunderstorms this week 'to be followed by another heatwave later this month'

Forecasters have predicted thunderstorms later this week. Picture: Getty

UK weather: forecasters have predicted thunderstorms across the UK later this week.

Don't put away that suncream just yet, because it looks like we could be set for yet another heatwave towards the end of August.

Parts of the UK will also see warm temperatures this week, with highs of up to 29C expected in London and the south east from Tuesday.

The warm weather will be followed by thunderstorms later this week, the Mirror reports.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: "A changeable picture will emerge over the coming days with it being on the warm and humid side for many.

The UK could see another heatwave in mid-August. Picture: Getty

"It will be warm and muggy and there will be plenty of cloud as high pressure builds on Monday, the day starting sunny and dry before turning wet and windy in north-eastern and western parts of the UK.

"There’s going to be a very muggy feel, more so at night, so expect an uncomfortable time sleeping, with temperatures in the late teens."

The Met Office has said that things look set to turn sunnier and cooler towards the end of the week as the wind changes direction.

Forecasters are warning that an "odd rumble of thunder may be heard in isolated areas".

Brits have also been warned to expect a "a very warm spell in the south" in the middle of August.