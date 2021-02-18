UK weather: Britain set for 'Arctic blast' next month as temperatures drop again

The weather is set to turn chilly again next month. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has warned the mercury could plummet over the next two weeks.

Britain might be enjoying some slightly milder weather this week, but it looks as though things are set to get chilly again.

According to recent WXCharts, from March 2 temperatures could dip as low as 2C across England and -2C in Scotland.

The weather map shows a 45 percent chance of snow in Scotland, with the wintry showers then sweeping their way across the rest of the country and reaching the south of England.

Experts from the Met Office have also warned a cold snap could be heading our way at the start of next month as temperatures fall.

Snowy weather hit the UK earlier this month. Picture: PA Images

"In early March there is a continued signal for higher than average pressure to sit close to or over the UK, with dry and settled conditions most likely,” they said.

"Temperatures are predicted to be a little below average at the start of the period, slightly increasing the chances of cold spells occurring.

"During this time there looks to be an increased likelihood of overnight frosts and a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice, although unlikely to be as disruptive as earlier in the year."

This comes after 71 flood alerts and warnings were issued this week after the risk of melting snow causing river banks to burst in many areas.

Last week temperatures dropped to as low as -23C in parts of Scotland - the coldest night in 65 years - while snow blanketed much of the UK.

But a sharp rise in the mercury over the weekend melted the snow and caused widespread flooding.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to continue throughout the week in Wales and southwest England, this is expected to clear up by the weekend.

And temperatures are set to heat up by Sunday, with some areas of south England seeing the mercury reach a whopping 17C.

