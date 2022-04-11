UK weather: Britain set for 10 days of sun and 20C temperatures this Easter

11 April 2022, 10:26 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 15:40

The weather will brighten up this week
The weather will brighten up this week. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Temperatures in the UK are set to rise to 20C ahead of Easter after snow last week.

After a very chilly few days, it seems as though the weather is set to take another turn.

Yep, spring is finally returning for some parts of the country, with temperatures set to climb to 20C according to forecasters.

Reports suggest warm winds will flood into Britain, with Met Office weather meteorologist Aidan McGivern telling the Independent: “Warmer weather is on the way for the start of the week, and we could even see 20C in the southeast.

“The general trend is for it to turn warmer with higher pressure increasingly likely through the week and into the following week.

The weather will be getting warmer over the next few days
The weather will be getting warmer over the next few days. Picture: Alamy

“There is still the chance of some rain mainly in the west.”

But it is a story of two halves as those further north in Scotland and the north-west of England will see rain and colder temperatures over the Easter weekend.

Mr McGivern added that low pressure will cause plenty of rain in the northern and western parts of the UK.

“Low pressure is slowly progressing from the west bringing some rain in on Sunday, most likely in north-west of the UK, western Scotland, western England and north Wales,” he said.

“Cold air remains in the far north with the potential for snow if that rain mixes with cold air as it approaches from the west.”

It is time to get the garden furniture back out this week
It is time to get the garden furniture back out this week. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has also predicted a north-south divide when it comes to the weather, with strong winds and rain predicted in the northwest.

The forecast states: “Some rain may occasionally spread into parts of the southeast at first, but it is likely to turn dry and become generally much more settled, though perhaps rather cloudy, in the south, with lighter winds through to the end of this period.

“Temperatures are expected to be above average, and warm at times for the south.”

This comes after Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, predicted the mercury could climb to a whopping 20C this week.

He said: "If things play out, we could be looking at 20C or 21C in the south over Easter.”

