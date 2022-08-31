UK weather: Cyclone set to batter Britain with torrential rain and thunderstorms

The UK will be hit by torrential rain. Picture: Alamy

A cyclone could hit parts of the UK this weekend bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

After a scorching summer, it looks like there will be a sudden change in the weather this week.

In fact, a cyclone could hit parts of the country, bringing with it heavy rain and the chance of hail and thunderstorms.

According to the Met Office, two low-pressure centres – which it described as being alike to cyclones – are moving towards the UK.

Torrential rain could be heading for the UK. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey, told The Independent: “We have got one that’s going to try to push in from the northwest, and there’s also one from around the Bay of Biscay that’s going to try and push in from the south.”

He added: “Friday is when we might see the first signs of the low-pressure centres, particularly the northwestern one spreading across western Scotland and into Northern Ireland.”

Into the weekend, the jet stream expected to drive low pressure and more unsettled conditions to other areas.

The Met Office's long-range forecast for Friday 2 September to Sunday 11 September also predicts ‘heavy rain’ in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters are predicting unsettled weather this week. Picture: Alamy

It says: "A dry start for many with sunny spells, although some heavy rain will arrive in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, where the wind will pick up. A few thundery showers could break out elsewhere, but the winds should ease in the south.

"A change to much more unsettled weather is then likely over the weekend and further into the period, with rain and showers spreading from the west to eventually cover most regions. Some of these spells of rain could be heavy and prolonged, with a risk of thunder."

This comes after temperatures reached a whopping 40C back in July, causing some devastating wildfires and a prolonged drought across the country.

Scientists are now warning that climate change could make future heatwaves in the UK even more intense.