UK weather: Brits to bask in 27C seven-day heatwave after a few more days of thunderstorms

The heatwave is due to arrive next week. Picture: Getty/PA

UK weather: Forecasters have predicted that the heatwave will finally arrive in mid-July.

It looks like the summery weather could *finally* be on the way again, with the long-awaited heatwave expected in days.

Forecasters have predicted that a seven-day heatwave could arrive in mid-July, with a few more days of thunderstorms predicted before.

The Met Office has forecast that the damp start to July will continue into this week, with particularly heavy rain expected in areas in the south and south east on Thursday.

The wet weather looks set to continue into Friday, with scattered and heavy showers predicted all over the country.

Brits look set to bask in 27C heat from next week. Picture: PA

But it looks like our luck is about to change, though, as hot and sunny weather is expected to replace the rain from around July 16.

The country could see scorching highs of 27C in a seven-day heatwave, which will sweep much of the UK - with particularly high temperatures expected in the east of England.

Northern England and Scotland will see slightly lower temperatures, with the mercury expected to reach the high teens and low 20s.

The Met Office said, according to the Mirror: "From mid-next week onwards, conditions could gradually become more settled with a good deal of dry weather, variable cloud and spells of sunshine, though this is still uncertain.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue this week before the hot weather returns. Picture: PA

"For the remainder of this period, there is a greater chance of warmer and drier than average conditions overall.

"The occasional spell of rain and unsettled weather are still possible, particularly over northwestern areas. However, most of the UK could see fine and dry conditions with light showers at times.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average in the northwest and above average elsewhere, whilst south and southeastern areas could see conditions feeling very warm."