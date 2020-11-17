UK weather: Britain braced for snow and plunging temperatures in ‘rollercoaster’ week

Cold weather is coming to the UK. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

A cold snap of weather is heading to Britain this week, which could even bring snow.

It’s set to be a very unsettled week of weather in Britain, with the country facing floods, snow and freezing temperatures.

The ‘rollercoaster’ few days will start off mild, with the south of England and Wales seeing highs of 17C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flood warnings are also in place for ‘heavy and prolonged rain’ across parts of north-western Scotland at the start of the week.

But these temperatures will soon drop, with the Met Office saying the mercury will plunge by as much as 7C across all areas of the UK.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, told Metro.co.uk: “It’s going to be a bit of a rollercoaster next week with a spell of unsettled weather on the way.

“It will be fairly mild on Monday to Wednesday, especially in the southern regions, and will be a lot brighter and drier than what we’ve seen across the weekend, though rain will still come and go.

“It’s a different story for the rest of the UK, which will be considerably colder and wetter, with up to 150mm of rainfall expected in mountainous regions of Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.”

The Met Office has also warned of flooding which could bring delays to public transport.

Meanwhile, many mountainous regions of the country could even see snow towards the end of the week, especially in the north-west of England and Scotland.

The latest maps from NetWeather predict snow will fall over a five day period between Wednesday, November 18 to Sunday 22.

Areas most likely to be affected are central Scotland, with frostier conditions sweeping towards north west England too.

The WxCharts forecast for the next two weeks says: “Although it will often be quite mild, the low pressure track will occasionally dip southwards over central Europe towards the Alps and Italy.

“This will pull in winds from the north or northwest into the UK, leading to colder snaps, with night frosts and squally wintry showers.

“The greatest likelihood of snowfall will be over the hills in the north and west, especially in Scotland.

“A couple of these short cold snaps might be expected to occur during the course of this two week period.”

