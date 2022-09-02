UK weather: Met Office issue warnings as thundery downpours set to batter Britain

2 September 2022, 07:54

The weather is set to take a turn this weekend
The weather is set to take a turn this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy/Twitter

According to forecasters, two Atlantic storm systems are set to bring heavy rain to the UK.

Parts of the country will be hit by heavy rain over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing new warnings.

Those in Northern Ireland, northern England and the east of Scotland are being warned to expect "occasional periods of heavy rain" on Saturday, September 3.

This may lead to homes and small businesses becoming flooded, with floodwater causing a "danger to life."

Experts at the Met Office added people should expect travel disruption on roads, rail and bus services, while they also urge people not to attempt to drive through water-logged roads.

Some areas of the UK will be battered by rain this weekend
Some areas of the UK will be battered by rain this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The forecasters said: "Areas of heavy rain are expected to pulse northwards across much of Northern Ireland and the southwest of Scotland through Saturday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.

"Rainfall totals of 30 to 40 mm could fall in two to three hours in some places with a low risk of 80 to 100 mm in 24 hours, bringing localised flooding and travel disruption."

A total of 10 regions will be affected, and they are across Northern Ireland, south west Scotland and the Lothian borders.

As for the rest of the country, things should stay dry in the northeast and southeast on Saturday, while the west will also be hit by showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon.

There will be thundery downpours over the weekend
There will be thundery downpours over the weekend. Picture: Getty Images

As we head into Sunday and next week, unsettled conditions will sweep the country with showers and longer spells of rain, heavy at times with some thunderstorms mixed in.

Meanwhile, the long-range forecast up until September 14 says: "The start of this period is expected to bring areas of thick cloud and heavy, thundery rain or showers to many places.

"Any periods of rain could be longer than recently experienced. Some brighter spells are also possible.

"Strong winds are also likely in places, perhaps with a risk of gales.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

OnlyFans profits explode as users flock to porn platform

UK & World

Jason Roy: England expected to drop opener from T20 World Cup squad and Pakistan tour

Death toll from Pakistan floods passes 1,200 as more rain forecast

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

TV & Movies

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

TV & Movies

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13

TV & Movies

Winnie The Pooh has transformed

First look at terrifying Winnie the Pooh horror film spin-off

TV & Movies

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66

Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

TV & Movies

April was on two reality shows before Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's April Banbury has appeared on two other reality shows

TV & Movies

The Chase contestant won a record-breaking amount of money

Moment The Chase player makes history with biggest-ever solo win of £80,000

TV & Movies

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

Balamory's PC Plum and Miss Hoolie mark 20 years since kids show started

This Morning

A mum has gone viral for sharing an email from her neighbour

Mum sparks debate after neighbour tells her kids to stop 'screaming'

Lifestyle

The Sanderson Sisters are back!

Hocus Pocus sequel release date confirmed with spooky new poster

TV & Movies

Mrs Brown's Boys will be back next year

Mrs Brown's Boys return date confirmed with new series and special

TV & Movies