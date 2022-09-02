UK weather: Met Office issue warnings as thundery downpours set to batter Britain

The weather is set to take a turn this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy/Twitter

According to forecasters, two Atlantic storm systems are set to bring heavy rain to the UK.

Parts of the country will be hit by heavy rain over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing new warnings.

Those in Northern Ireland, northern England and the east of Scotland are being warned to expect "occasional periods of heavy rain" on Saturday, September 3.

This may lead to homes and small businesses becoming flooded, with floodwater causing a "danger to life."

Experts at the Met Office added people should expect travel disruption on roads, rail and bus services, while they also urge people not to attempt to drive through water-logged roads.

Some areas of the UK will be battered by rain this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The forecasters said: "Areas of heavy rain are expected to pulse northwards across much of Northern Ireland and the southwest of Scotland through Saturday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms.

"Rainfall totals of 30 to 40 mm could fall in two to three hours in some places with a low risk of 80 to 100 mm in 24 hours, bringing localised flooding and travel disruption."

A total of 10 regions will be affected, and they are across Northern Ireland, south west Scotland and the Lothian borders.

As for the rest of the country, things should stay dry in the northeast and southeast on Saturday, while the west will also be hit by showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon.

There will be thundery downpours over the weekend. Picture: Getty Images

As we head into Sunday and next week, unsettled conditions will sweep the country with showers and longer spells of rain, heavy at times with some thunderstorms mixed in.

Meanwhile, the long-range forecast up until September 14 says: "The start of this period is expected to bring areas of thick cloud and heavy, thundery rain or showers to many places.

"Any periods of rain could be longer than recently experienced. Some brighter spells are also possible.

"Strong winds are also likely in places, perhaps with a risk of gales.”