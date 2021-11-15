UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

Snow is heading for the UK. Picture: Getty Images

'Five days of snow' could hit the UK soon as temperatures are set to drop to -11C from next week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It looks like things are about to get very chilly over the next few weeks.

In fact, some forecasters are even predicting that snow could be on the way as early as this month.

According to WXCharts, temperatures could fall to between -7C and -11C from the week of November 23.

Snow could hit the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy

Maps also claimed between 2 to 4ins (5 to 10cm) of snow could fall in Wales and the north of England that same week.

Forecasters claim up to 10ins (25cm) of the white stuff may sweep across parts of Scotland and the north east of England between November 23 and 25.

Experts at Accuweather have also said temperatures could drop in the next few weeks, stating that between November 17 and 26 there will be a high chance of frost and fog in the north.

The temperature is set to drop later this month. Picture: Alamy

Forecaster Tyler Ros told The Mirror: "The threat for snow between November 17-22 looks to be around normal for the time of the year, which is any accumulating snow is likely to occur in the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.

"We do have to watch a cold snap that appears to move into eastern Europe early next week.

"If this bleeds westward towards the UK (with the core of the cold remaining in eastern Europe), then the temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during this stretch."

In the middle of next week, a cold chill will sweep across the country, bringing snow.

Things could get very Christmassy by the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has said it is too early to tell whether snow is on it’s way this month, but forecaster Mark Wilson hinted that some areas in the north could see wintry showers very soon.

Mr Wilson said: "There are some signs it could turn colder through the month which could bring some sleet or snow across higher ground in the north, with a slight risk of to lower levels in the north.

"However, this is quite typical for the UK as we head towards the winter months."