UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days with ‘freezing fog’ on its way

15 November 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 08:18

Snow is heading for the UK
Snow is heading for the UK. Picture: Getty Images

'Five days of snow' could hit the UK soon as temperatures are set to drop to -11C from next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like things are about to get very chilly over the next few weeks.

In fact, some forecasters are even predicting that snow could be on the way as early as this month.

According to WXCharts, temperatures could fall to between -7C and -11C from the week of November 23.

Snow could hit the UK later this month
Snow could hit the UK later this month. Picture: Alamy

Maps also claimed between 2 to 4ins (5 to 10cm) of snow could fall in Wales and the north of England that same week.

Forecasters claim up to 10ins (25cm) of the white stuff may sweep across parts of Scotland and the north east of England between November 23 and 25.

Experts at Accuweather have also said temperatures could drop in the next few weeks, stating that between November 17 and 26 there will be a high chance of frost and fog in the north.

The temperature is set to drop later this month
The temperature is set to drop later this month. Picture: Alamy

Forecaster Tyler Ros told The Mirror: "The threat for snow between November 17-22 looks to be around normal for the time of the year, which is any accumulating snow is likely to occur in the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.

"We do have to watch a cold snap that appears to move into eastern Europe early next week.

"If this bleeds westward towards the UK (with the core of the cold remaining in eastern Europe), then the temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during this stretch."

In the middle of next week, a cold chill will sweep across the country, bringing snow.

Things could get very Christmassy by the end of the month
Things could get very Christmassy by the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has said it is too early to tell whether snow is on it’s way this month, but forecaster Mark Wilson hinted that some areas in the north could see wintry showers very soon.

Mr Wilson said: "There are some signs it could turn colder through the month which could bring some sleet or snow across higher ground in the north, with a slight risk of to lower levels in the north.

"However, this is quite typical for the UK as we head towards the winter months."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Why Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday

The poignant reason Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday

Royals

Children taken to hospital by ambulance after ceiling collapses at Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich

UK & World

Sweden: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after children 'thrown from window of flat'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans heartbroken after star claims Road Trip is cancelled

TV & Movies

We don't yet know when Adele's interview with Oprah will be available to watch in the UK

How can you watch the Adele Oprah interview in the UK?

Celebrities

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Lifestyle

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly?

Is Aljaz leaving Strictly Come Dancing?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her diagnosis

Christine McGuinness reveals she has been diagnosed as autistic

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Georgia and Liam had a bitter break up on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia star Georgia Fairweather opens up on shock fall out with Liam Cooper

TV & Movies

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

Argos is selling half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

First look at harrowing I'm A Celebrity tasks including platform hanging over quarry

I'm A Celebrity 2021: New pictures show terrifying trials being built for upcoming series

TV & Movies

Alana Lister starred on MAFS Australia earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Alana Lister is unrecognisable months after show

TV & Movies

Will there be a white Christmas this year?

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Odds slashed as temperatures plummet

Lifestyle

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Aldi's Christmas advert is hiding 'savage' dig at M&S over Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Christmas

A man has been fined for breaking a dog walking rule

Dog owner fined £600 for failing to have his pet microchipped

Lifestyle

A school in Bristol has told pupils to wear extra warm clothing

Primary school tells children to wear extra layers to save money on heating

Lifestyle