UK weather: More snow to hit Britain this weekend after temperatures drop to -23C

12 February 2021, 10:01

More snow is headed for the UK this weekend
More snow is headed for the UK this weekend. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The weather will say wintry over the weekend with more snow and ice forecast.

The Met office has warned large areas of the UK should get ready for even more snow this weekend.

Storm Darcy swept across Britain this week, with temperatures falling to as low as -23C in parts of Scotland.

But things are set to continue, with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place until midday on Friday for north-east England, central and north-east Scotland.

According to forecasters, the weekend will see milder air from the Atlantic start to spread into the UK, but this could bring more wintry showers.

The weather is set to get more wintry this weekend
The weather is set to get more wintry this weekend. Picture: PA Images

Snow and ice is forecast for east and west Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Wales until midnight on Saturday.

Councils across England have also urged people to take ‘extra care’ in the treacherous conditions.

The Met Office states: “These may stall where the milder air meets the cold air mass and we could see wintry hazards, such as rain, sleet, and snow, with freezing rain also a possibility at times.

“As always snow is more likely over higher ground, but there could be some to lower levels.

Meteorologist Clare Nasir also warned the weekend is expected to turn ‘quite hazardous’, telling PA that ‘an area of cloud and rain’ brings further risk of snow.

This comes after the mercury plunged to more than 20C below freezing on Thursday morning, which is the lowest temperature in the UK for more than two decades.

In Braemar, Aberdeenshire, the temperature was recorded at -23C, which is the coldest it has been since 1995.

The lowest temperature in England was in Ravensworth, in north Yorkshire which dropped to -13.1C.

After the record-breaking week, spokesman for the Met Office Oli Claydon told Metro.co.uk: “There’s still a couple of days of cold conditions to get through and a little bit more snow in parts of Scotland but the trend is that the weekend is going to herald a change to milder conditions.”

