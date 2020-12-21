UK weather: Temperatures plunge to -3C as Met Office predicts Christmas forecast

Temperatures will plunge over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Will there be a White Christmas across the UK this year? The Met Office have made their predictions.

With things set to look very different this festive period, many of us were pinning our hopes on a White Christmas.

But it looks like there’ll be no such luck as things are set to get frosty across the UK, instead of snowy.

According to the Met Office, the weather will turn chilly, with temperatures dropping below zero across many regions as we head into the week.

With low pressure sweeping from the North Atlantic, wintry conditions could make it as far as South East England.

The UK will see a very cold Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, in central parts of Scotland, temperatures could also plunge as low as -5C on December 25.

While most of us won’t see snow, central Scotland could have eight inches of the white stuff on Christmas Day, according to WXCHARTS' latest models.

Back in England, temperatures are set to stay in mid-single figures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with temperatures also dropping to as low as -3C in parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve morning.

Things will then heat up to around 6C in the south of England, while parts of the North will similarly see highs of around 4C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Mirror: "It's going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, and it will be a cold and frosty start to the day, particularly for England and Wales.

"So there will be a seasonal feel in terms of white frost on the ground, but in terms of snow, we're not anticipating any on the ground for the vast majority of the country, unfortunately.

"It's going to be a frosty Christmas rather than a white Christmas.

"It's a mild and wet start to the week in the south but turning much colder and sunnier for the Christmas period and I think everyone will notice that.

"Even though it's not going to be a white Christmas, people will still need their big coats and scarves and hats etcetera for any walks they may be going on over the Christmas period."

Bookies Ladbrokes currently have odds of 1/5 that any part of the UK will have a White Christmas, with Edinburgh seeing higher odds of 2/1.

Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle are all at 3/1, while London is 4/1.

