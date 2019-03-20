UK will be hotter than Madrid this weekend

The UK is set for a mini heatwave this weekend. Picture: GETTY

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 17c as spring gets into full-swing

The United Kingdom is due a 20c heatwave this weekend, with temperatures soaring higher than those in Madrid.

Hot winds from the Azores islands will cause the mercury to rocket 10 degrees higher than the average temperatures for this time of year.

A Met Office spokesman told The Sun: "If the sun comes outs in sunny spells they could get up to that 17C peak temperature, but the majority of temperatures are going to be more around the mid-teens.

"It will pretty much be mild everywhere but it's just that those peak temperatures are more likely to be on the eastern side of the country."

London will be hotter than Madrid this weekend. Picture: GETTY

The typical average temperature for March in the United Kingdom is 8.9c, making this weekend's heatwave more than double the previous records.

Warmest weather is expected on the eastern parts of the UK due to the area being protected from the westerly winds.

While last month's mini-heatwave saw the highest temperature of 2019 so far, this weekend is expected to be slightly below that record of 21.2C.

The highest recorded temperature for March is 25.6C back in 1968.