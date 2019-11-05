Ana Kriegel: Ireland's youngest killers sentenced for murder of 14-year-old girl

5 November 2019, 15:37 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 16:45

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Ireland.

The teenager, known as Boy A, was convicted in June of killing Ana Kriegel, whose naked body was found in an abandoned farmhouse in May 2018.

One of Ireland's youngest killers, he was found guilty of murder and aggravated sexual assault - and his sentence will be reviewed in 12 years' time.

Another 15-year-old, known as Boy B, was also found guilty of murder and has been sentenced to 15 years' detention, with a review after eight years.

Both children, who were 13 when they murdered Ana, have been granted lifelong anonymity due to their age.

Ana's body was found in Lucan, County Dublin, after she had been reported missing by her parents.

She had suffered head and neck injuries and there had been an attempted penetration of her vagina, according to a post-mortem.

A top found at the scene contained traces of semen which had Boy A's DNA on it.

The judge at Dublin's Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Paul McDermott, said: "Boy A, you took Ana Kriegel's life and subjected her to a terrifying sexual and physical assault in doing so.

"Boy B, you actively participated in her killing.

"You will both have to carry the guilt and shame of your involvement and the devastation you wrought upon her family for the rest of your lives."

Mr Justice McDermott said Ana was a "healthy 14-year-old girl, with her future before her and her short life should not be defined by how she died".

He added: "Her family are bereft, the joy and security of the Kriegel family shattered in the most cruel circumstances."

At a news conference in Dublin, Ana's mother Geraldine said: "Thank you to all of the wonderful people out there that supported us and kept us going."

Her father Patric added: "Justice has been served for Ana. The judge has decided on the sentence, and that duty lies with him alone. For our part we can only say that forever is not long enough.

"Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts somewhere."

The teenagers will remain in custody in Oberstown Detention Centre in north Dublin until they are 18, after which they will go to an adult prison to serve the remainder of their sentence.

The court has heard Boy A now accepts he caused Ana's death but continues to deny sexually assaulting her.

Boy B does not accept the unanimous jury verdict that found him guilty of murder.

(c) Sky News 2019: Ana Kriegel: Ireland's youngest killers sentenced for murder of 14-year-old girl

