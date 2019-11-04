Armed pirates attack oil tanker and take four crew members hostage

4 November 2019, 15:36 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 17:29

Pirates have attacked a Greek oil tanker off the coast of Togo and taken four crew members as hostages.

The West African country's navy says two are from the Philippines, one is Greek and one is from Georgia.

In a statement, it revealed it happened at about 3am on Monday, saying: "The tanker boat Elka Aristotle was attacked around 18 kilometres (11 miles) from the port of Lome by armed individuals."

Armed guards were on board at the time and tried to fight off the pirates, but one of them was injured after being shot.

The vessel's manager, European Product Carriers Ltd, has confirmed what happened but did not provide any further details - and Greece's shipping ministry has said it is "closely monitoring the issue".

Despite piracy on the decline worldwide, the International Maritime Bureau has said West Africa's Gulf of Guinea is a high-risk area for abductions and armed robbery.

Two days earlier, nine Filipino crew members from a Norwegian-flagged boat were abducted off the coast of nearby Benin.

The J.J. Ugland Companies said pirates had boarded MV Bonita early on Saturday while the ship was anchored near Cotonou.

They managed to take the crew but they did not capture the vessel.

The group have been identified as being Philippine nationals by the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, which also claims there are at least 50 attempted attacks each year in the Gulf of Guinea.

Local authorities say they are investigating whether the hostages were taken to nearby Nigeria.

(c) Sky News 2019: Armed pirates attack oil tanker and take four crew members hostage

