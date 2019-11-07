Aston Martin reveals four models for James Bond film as losses mount

7 November 2019, 09:13 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 11:03

Aston Martin, the luxury carmaker associated with James Bond, has reported a further plunge in profits in a "challenging" market.

The company said it made a £92.3m pre-tax loss for the first nine months of 2019 - £13.5m of that was recorded in the third quarter to 30 September. It had achieved profits of £24m in the same nine month period in 2018.

Aston Martin said revenues fell 11% to £250m in the last quarter - led by a 16% decline in wholesale volumes.

It pointed to falls of 22% and 17% in the UK and Europe, respectively, though US sales were 2% higher.

Aston also confirmed four of its models would feature in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die - the classic DB5 and V8 Saloon, along with the new DBS Superleggera and Valhalla.

The company has endured a rocky road since its 2018 flotation - coinciding with a slowdown in auto sales globally and within the UK amid continuing Brexit uncertainty.

There was a bust-up with shareholders over executive pay awards at a time when it was seeking further investor cash to raise money for its expansion plans.

More recently, Aston Martin issued a summer profit warning as sales waned, saying it had too many unsold cars and it would take immediate action to cut costs.

Its market value has been hammered since the Initial Public Offering just over a year ago, when shares went on sale at £19 each.

That valued the company above £4bn.

It is currently below £1bn.

Shares were up to 7% higher early in Wednesday trading but soon found a reverse gear.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin's chief executive, said: "Tough trading conditions, particularly in the UK and Europe, persist and whilst retail sales have grown 13% year-to-date, wholesale volumes remain under pressure.

"We remain pleased with the performance of DB11 and DBS Superleggera, however, the segment of the market in which Vantage competes is declining, and notwithstanding a growing market-share, Vantage demand remains weaker than our original plans.

"As a consequence, total wholesale volumes are down year-on-year as we balance growth, brand positioning and dealer inventories. Additionally, we are taking actions to control our costs through an efficiency programme."

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said it was clear the company was looking for some "Bond magic" to improve its fortunes.

He wrote: "Aston Martin has been the butt of a few bond-themed barbs after securing $150m in senior secured bonds at a chunky 12% earlier this year."

He said of the 25th edition of the Bond franchise: "It's a good chance to showcase the new DBS Superleggera and Valhalla. It needs all the help it can get."

(c) Sky News 2019: Aston Martin reveals four models for James Bond film as losses mount

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dalian Atkinson: Police officer charged with murder of ex-Aston Villa footballer
The shark was found to have a hand with a ring in its stomach

British tourist, 44, 'eaten by shark' off Reunion island as severed hand with wedding ring is found inside predator

Dalian Atkinson: Police constable charged with murder of former Aston Villa player

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Will Smith documented his colonoscopy

Will Smith praised by fans as he shares video of colonoscopy procedure

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £379 leather mini dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Danielle Armstrong has revealed she's pregnant

TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong announces pregnancy two months after finding love with childhood sweetheart

Celebrities

Ant has opened up about his reconciliation with dad Ray

Ant McPartlin opens up about reuniting with estranged dad Raymond after 32 years apart

Celebrities

The company's drivers have been voted the worst

Ford drivers are the worst in all of Britain, according to a brand new study

Lifestyle

This is sending our nostalgia into overdrive

Every single Argos catalogue from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s is available to browse online

Lifestyle