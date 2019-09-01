Australia: First-time pilot lands plane after teacher falls ill

1 September 2019, 11:15 | Updated: 1 September 2019, 13:57

A trainee pilot in Australia had to make an emergency landing during his first flight after his instructor fell ill.

Max Sylvester had turned up for his first time in the cockpit of the single-engined Cessna plane, with his wife and three children looking on.

But his instructor, Robert Mollard, collapsed during the flight, leaving Mr Sylvester with no option but to land the two-seater plane himself.

The trainee called air traffic control in Western Australia, who guided him back down on to the ground.

"Do you know how to operate the aeroplane?" the controller asks in recorded audio.

"This is my first lesson," Mr Sylvester replies.

Mr Sylvester took nearly an hour to land the plane safely at Perth's Jandakot airport, with those at the control tower keeping him calm right the way through:

"You're doing a really great job. I know this is really stressful. But you're going to do an amazing job and we're going to help you get down to the ground," the controller can be heard saying.

The instructor, Robert Mollard, from the Air Australia International Flying School, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Chuck McElwee, who owns the flying school, said it was the first time something like this had happened, praising the strength of Mr Sylvester's wife.

"The only thing that we worried about was after...he was on an adrenaline high," he said.

"We told his wife not to let him drive…until he had calmed down."

Despite the unusual start, Mr Sylvester still achieved his first flying solo certificate.

(c) Sky News 2019: Australia: First-time pilot lands plane after teacher falls ill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Javid bids to convince City of Brexit 'opportunity'

Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc holds off Lewis Hamilton for first F1 win

Sport

Israel says no casualties following Hezbollah rocket attack

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

xx

Britain’s Got Talent fans are outraged after Paul Potts is booted off in the first round

TV & Movies

xx

Wayne Rooney ‘stripped down to his pants’ at boozy Jacuzzi party

Celebrities

She tried to contact the singer in the early hours

THE EX FILES: Katie Price sends ‘flirty late night texts’ to Gareth Gates... 17 years after she took his virginity while pregnant with Harvey

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay baby

Baby boy sports his famous father's iconic angry face during first haircut

TV & Movies

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard attend Strictly Come Dancing event

Love Island's Maura lands saucy Ann Summers gig after impressing with her sex chat

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent judges

'I'm a witch' says Amanda Holden as she declares she has communicated with Alesha Dixon's unborn baby

TV & Movies