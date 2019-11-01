Baby dies after falling from 'faulty window' in block of flats

1 November 2019, 10:10 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 14:58

An 18-month-old boy has died after falling from a "faulty window" in a block of flats in north London.

Police were called to Stellar House in High Road, Tottenham, north London, at around 11am on Thursday, and found the boy in a critical condition.

He was taken to a north London hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Residents in the tower block said the boy had fallen after opening the window in the ninth-floor flat.

Neighbour Meral Dervik said the toddler's mother had been complaining to Haringey Council about a faulty handle for two months but that nothing had been done.

"She was calling the council to come to fix it. The handle was not secure," she said.

"I had the same problems with the windows, even the glass is broken."

Zina Etheridge, Haringey Council chief executive, said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

"We can confirm that the block is managed by Homes for Haringey, who are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances.

"The police are currently investigating and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further, or speculate, until more is known about this very sad incident."

The toddler is believed to have lived with his mother, father and older sister.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police is treating the death as unexplained and continuing inquiries.

No arrests have been made.

(c) Sky News 2019: Baby dies after falling from 'faulty window' in block of flats

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Thunberg rocks LA with her new-found star power

The Friends theme tune could have been an R.E.M. song

Showbiz

Fracking banned in England after earthquake fears

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The best fragrances to buy this Christmas

The best perfumes and aftershaves of 2019 to treat your other half to this Christmas
The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Songs and dances for week 7 revealed - including Ed Sheeran and Queen

TV & Movies

Rita Simmonds will be part of a devastating storyline

Coronation Street spoilers: Rita Sullivan 'left for dead' in heartbreaking Christmas storyline

TV & Movies

Peter Andre shared the adorable family picture to Instagram

Peter Andre shares rare picture of kids Amelia, 5, and Theo, 2, on This Morning with Holly and Phil

Celebrities

Roxanne Pallett is reportedly engaged

Roxanne Pallett ‘secretly engaged' to Married At First Sight's Jason Carrion one year after CBB 'punchgate'

Celebrities

Social media users are baffled by this university entrance exam

University entrance exam from 1895 baffles Twitter - but could you answer any of the questions?

Lifestyle