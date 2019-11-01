Baby dies after falling from 'faulty window' in block of flats

An 18-month-old boy has died after falling from a "faulty window" in a block of flats in north London.

Police were called to Stellar House in High Road, Tottenham, north London, at around 11am on Thursday, and found the boy in a critical condition.

He was taken to a north London hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Residents in the tower block said the boy had fallen after opening the window in the ninth-floor flat.

Neighbour Meral Dervik said the toddler's mother had been complaining to Haringey Council about a faulty handle for two months but that nothing had been done.

"She was calling the council to come to fix it. The handle was not secure," she said.

"I had the same problems with the windows, even the glass is broken."

Zina Etheridge, Haringey Council chief executive, said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

"We can confirm that the block is managed by Homes for Haringey, who are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances.

"The police are currently investigating and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further, or speculate, until more is known about this very sad incident."

The toddler is believed to have lived with his mother, father and older sister.

Formal identification and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police is treating the death as unexplained and continuing inquiries.

No arrests have been made.

