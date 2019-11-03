Blood test could detect breast cancer five years before clinical signs

3 November 2019, 09:58 | Updated: 3 November 2019, 13:10

A blood test could detect breast cancer up to five years before any clinical signs of the disease, according to researchers.

Cancer cells produce proteins called antigens that trigger the body to make antibodies against them: autoantibodies.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham say they are developing a test that identifies the body's immune response to tumour-associated antigens (TAAs), as they are a good indicator of cancer.

They developed panels of TAAs associated with breast cancer to detect whether there are autoantibodies against them in blood samples taken from patients.

The scientists found autoantibodies against a number of TAAs could be detected up to five years before any clinical signs of the tumour.

In a pilot study the scientists, part of Nottingham's Centre of Excellence for Autoimmunity in Cancer (CEAC), took blood samples from 90 breast cancer patients at the time they were diagnosed.

They matched them with samples taken from a control group of 90 cancer-free patients.

PhD student Daniyah Alfattani, who was in the research group, said: "The results of our study showed that breast cancer does induce autoantibodies against panels of specific tumour-associated antigens.

"We were able to detect cancer with reasonable accuracy by identifying these autoantibodies in the blood."

Their research found the more panels of TAAs they used the higher the accuracy for detecting cancer, with a panel of nine antigens correctly detecting breast cancer in 37% of the samples from cancer patients and correctly identifying 79% of the control samples as being cancer-free.

When there was a panel of five TAAs, they correctly identified cancer in 29% of the cancer patients and no cancer in 84% of the control samples.

Ms Alfattani added: "We need to develop and further validate this test. However, these results are encouraging and indicate that it's possible to detect a signal for early breast cancer.

"Once we have improved the accuracy of the test, then it opens the possibility of using a simple blood test to improve early detection of the disease."

The scientists are now testing samples from 800 patients and estimate that, with a fully funded development programme, the test could be available in the clinic in about four to five years.

Other cancer experts have said the research is "promising" but more work is needed to claim the test could be used to screen for early breast cancer.

(c) Sky News 2019: Blood test could detect breast cancer five years before clinical signs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder suffers serious injury against Tottenham

Thermometers will plummet as highs are only expected to reach single figures.

UK weather forecast – Arctic winds to blast Britain this week bringing bitter temperatures and icy gales

Weather

Mario Balotelli kicks ball at fans after suffering racist abuse

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Danny Miller posted a sweet tribute to his on-screen husband on Twitter.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller pays tribute to co-star Ryan Hawley as RobRon's final scenes air

TV & Movies

Danny Walters is expected to exit in dramatic fashion later this year.

Eastenders' Danny Walters quits soap as BBC bosses hint Keanu Taylor could be 'killed off'

TV & Movies

Caitlyn Jenner is 'set to star on I’m A Celebrity 2019' after ITV bosses sign huge deal.

I’m A Celeb lands 'best ever signing' as Caitlyn Jenner 'joins 2019 line-up'

TV & Movies

Asda's festive campaign is all about making Christmas extra special.

Asda Christmas advert 2019 – the extra special story behind 'Santa's Leftover Magic'

Lifestyle

New figures reveal thousands end up in hospital each year due to bonfire injuries.

2,000 people rushed to A&E last year with firework injuries – from burns to smoke inhalation

Lifestyle

Gemma Collins returns to Dancing On Ice for a festive special this Christmas.

Gemma Collins to star in Dancing on Ice Christmas special as she lands ‘biggest role’ yet

Celebrities