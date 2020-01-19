Blue Monday: Events nationwide to combat most depressing day of the year

Today may be Blue Monday, but initiatives launched across the country are in place to help Britons through this post-Christmas slump.

It is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to an amalgam of cold weather, post-festive blues, and with a while to go until pay day.

But a number of activities and events have been planned across the country to raise awareness and provide support for mental health among local communities.

In East Yorkshire, 50 ambassadors from the Chatty Bus initiative will be travelling on bus routes all over the county handing out "happy to chat" badges to raise awareness of issues that arise from loneliness.

Meanwhile, the Samaritans have coined their initiative Brew Monday and are encouraging people "to connect over a warming cuppa".

Sea Life London Aquarium has also pitched in by inviting people to work for the day in a designated zone by its ocean tank.

The aquarium's head of operations, Neil Harris, said he hoped by inviting Londoners to ditch their duvets for an underwater work setting that it would work to make them "instantly feel better".

He added: "Research proves amazing underwater displays can have a positive effect on people's wellbeing so what better way to de-stress than getting nose to fin with awe-inspiring creatures who peacefully glide by such as green sea turtles, rays and sharks."

Blue Monday is a term first established in a press campaign by Sky Travel and is believed by some to be nothing more than a marketing gimmick.

But according to Lisa Fernihough, the head of financial services consultancy KPMG UK, there could be some truth to the concept.

"Over half of UK consumers are forced to rely on extra cash to keep afloat for the month - that is bound to put considerable strain on people day to day," Ms Fernihough said.

She added: "On Blue Monday, many will no doubt feel a very long way from both their last, pre-Christmas, payday and the next - which can really heighten the challenge.

"There's no silver bullet for improving people's finances - but clearly either income, lifestyle or financial literacy is far from where it needs to be."

A further study carried out by KPMG of 2,000 adults also found the biggest expenditure for 14% of the UK in January would be from trying to pay off debts and loans.

