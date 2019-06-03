Body found in north London bathing pond after man went missing

A body has been recovered from a men's bathing pond in north London, two days after a swimmer went missing.

Police had been searching Highgate Men's Bathing Pond in Hampstead Heath for a man in his mid-50s who went missing on 1 June.

The search began after a pile of men's clothing was found on the bank.

Officers were called at 4.25pm and began searching the surroundings with sniffer dogs and scouring the surface of the pond.

The incident happened on one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 27.6C (81.7F).

Police from the Marine Support Unit located the swimmer's body on Monday.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained and his family has been informed.

Enquiries continue.

Highgate Men's Pond is located on the east side of Hampstead Heath and reaches depths of up to 20ft.

The pond was closed to swimmers over the weekend.

In 2015, a 19-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the men's pond.

Last year, a man suffered serious injuries and had to undergo surgery when he was cut by a sharp object after diving into one of the ponds at Hampstead Heath.

(c) Sky News 2019: Body found in north London bathing pond after man went missing