Body found in north London bathing pond after man went missing

3 June 2019, 15:13 | Updated: 3 June 2019, 15:42

A body has been recovered from a men's bathing pond in north London, two days after a swimmer went missing. 

Police had been searching Highgate Men's Bathing Pond in Hampstead Heath for a man in his mid-50s who went missing on 1 June.

The search began after a pile of men's clothing was found on the bank.

Officers were called at 4.25pm and began searching the surroundings with sniffer dogs and scouring the surface of the pond.

The incident happened on one of the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 27.6C (81.7F).

Police from the Marine Support Unit located the swimmer's body on Monday.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained and his family has been informed.

Enquiries continue.

Highgate Men's Pond is located on the east side of Hampstead Heath and reaches depths of up to 20ft.

The pond was closed to swimmers over the weekend.

In 2015, a 19-year-old man died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the men's pond.

Last year, a man suffered serious injuries and had to undergo surgery when he was cut by a sharp object after diving into one of the ponds at Hampstead Heath.

(c) Sky News 2019: Body found in north London bathing pond after man went missing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julian Assange detention request over rape claim rejected by Swedish court

First statue of female footballer unveiled in UK

Brokenshire rebuked after saying young people should be allowed to dip into pensions to buy homes

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sherif and Anna already have a connection

What is Love Island star Anna’s Instagram handle and how does she know Sherif?

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack wore a stunning denim dress during episode one

Where is Caroline Flack's Love Island outfit from? Where to buy her episode one denim dress

TV & Movies

Love Island Spoilers Asset

Love Island spoilers: Lucie proves popular with the boys as Sherif reveals a connection to Anna

TV & Movies

Marc Spelmann asset

Britain's Got Talent's Marc Spelmann hinted he was 'X' months ago in resurfaced tweet

TV & Movies

Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old

Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction

Celebrities

The This Morning studio descended into chaos

This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

TV & Movies