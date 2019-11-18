Brother of missing Leah Croucher dies nine months after her disappearance

18 November 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 10:45

The brother of missing woman Leah Croucher has died nine months after her disappearance, their father has said.

Ms Croucher, 20, was last seen in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 15 February.

Her father John said he spoke to his son Haydon on Thursday ahead of the nine-month anniversary of his daughter's disappearance.

He wrote: "What kind of life is it that you can speak to your son on Thursday evening to reassure him that we all feel the same sadness at Friday 15th approaching.

"Nine months with no news about Leah is a terrible thing to face. We promise to meet up the following day so we can face it together.

"Hours later police knock on the door and tell you that Haydon is fighting for his life."

Mr Croucher added that he sat by his 24-year-old son's bedside and watched him "deteriorate by the minute".

He said: "Finally you have to tell him to go and be at peace. You hold him as he slips away. To say our hearts and minds are broken is an understatement."

Mr Croucher described his son as a "kind, generous, funny, witty and loving person" and "in his words an amazingly good-looking bloke".

He continued: "If Leah is up there with you look after each other as always, until we get there.

"We love and miss you both terribly. Our world could not be more broken than it is now."

Haydon Croucher appeared in court earlier this year accused of making threats to Adnan Choudhury, who was described as being Leah Croucher's ex-boyfriend.

Mr Croucher accepted a voluntary restraining order and the prosecution was dropped.

Thames Valley Police searched a lake and the surrounding area in the Blue Lagoon Nature Reserve in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, in October as they continue to try and trace Ms Croucher.

Ms Croucher has been described as white, 5'2" tall, of slim build and with below shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen in a black coat, skinny black jeans and black Converse high top shoes.

(c) Sky News 2019: Brother of missing Leah Croucher dies nine months after her disappearance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Temperature are set to plummet tonight across the UK

UK weather forecast: Artic blast sends temperatures plummeting to -9C tonight

Weather

Saracens will not appeal points deduction for salary cap breaches, Premiership Rugby announces

Antique smuggling ring broken up after raids in UK, Germany, France and Serbia

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The stylish tree won't take up too much space

Parents love this space-saving Christmas tree as it won't get knocked over and is an absolute bargain

Christmas

Katya has defended Michelle Visage

Strictly’s Katya Jones defends Michelle Visage following reports she 'stormed out of Blackpool' after shock elimination

Strictly Come Dancing

Cliff will reportedly enter the jungle at the end of the week

Eastenders star Cliff Parisi 'joins I'm A Celeb as secret 12th campmate'

TV & Movies

Dan Osborne has reached out to his wife

Dan Osborne supports Jacqueline Jossa during I’m A Celebrity debut with sweet family snap

TV & Movies

Stephanie Davis has opened up about her diagnosis in a candid YouTube video

Stephanie Davis reveals she has autism in emotional YouTube video

Celebrities

The star debuted a seriously different look on last night's show

John Barrowman stuns I'm A Celeb viewers with drastic makeover on Extra Camp

TV & Movies