Bus firm fined £2.3m over Coventry supermarket crash which killed two people

A bus company has been fined £2.3m after a "fatigued" driver ploughed into a supermarket and killed a seven-year-old passenger and a 76-year-old pedestrian despite "repeated" warnings about his driving.

Midland Red (South) pleaded guilty last year to two offences contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act after allowing Kailash Chander, 80, to continue working.

The firm, based in Stockport and part of the Stagecoach Group, apologised to the families of those killed and injured ahead of the sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court for its "significant" health and safety failings.

Chander, who was previously mayor of Leamington Spa, was handed a two-year supervision order after being ruled mentally unfit to stand trial due to dementia.

A trial of facts which ended in September heard the bus driver mistook the accelerator for the brake before the deadly crash in Coventry in October 2015.

A jury ruled Chander, who was 77 at the time of the incident, was driving dangerously in the lead up to the deaths of schoolboy Rowan Fitzgerald, who was on the bus, and pedestrian Dora Hancox.

Jurors heard how the driver had been warned about his "erratic" driving by his bosses after four crashes in the previous three years.

Chander may have been suffering from undiagnosed dementia and was not showing symptoms to colleagues, an expert told the court.

During the sentencing on Tuesday, the bus driver was not present as he is now suffering from a variety of health issues.

Judge Paul Farrer QC, said the bus firm "failed to follow policy" in the run up to the crash after a driving assessment in April 2015 suggested Chander "may have been capable of driving to the satisfactory standard, if properly rested".

But the warning to maintain limited hours of work was "not enforced" and "almost immediately ignored".

The judge said: "The failings of the company were a significant cause of the events of October 3 2015.

"Over the course of a six-month period, Mr Chander was driving a bus in circumstances where he was permitted to drive while fatigued, inevitably involving a high risk of death or serious injury to the public and Mr Chander himself."

In victim impact statements read to court, Rowan's mother Natasha Wilson said her son had a "heart of gold" and "made life full of laughter".

"The pain is indescribable, some days we feel paralysed," she added. "Some days we don't want to live any more."

Ms Hancox's daughter Katrina said: "I'm heartbroken that my mother's life was taken away from us. I feel cheated as I never got to say goodbye to her."

Mitigating for the bus company was Richard Atkins QC, who said the firm had co-operated with police and that its Health and Safety Executive investigation was "well run" with an otherwise good safety record.

He said more than a dozen changes had been made to the company's safety procedures since the crash.

(c) Sky News 2018: Bus firm fined £2.3m over Coventry supermarket crash which killed two people