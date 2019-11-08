Cristiano Ronaldo: Footballer's lawyers win courtroom fight against woman accusing him of rape

8 November 2019, 00:05 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 06:36

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers have won a courtroom bid against a woman who accuses the footballer of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former teacher and model, is raising questions about the validity of a confidentiality agreement and $375,000 (£292,537) hush money she received from the sports star in 2010.

US magistrate Daniel Albregts told Ms Mayorga's lawyer that it will be up to a higher-level judge to decide if her effort to obtain more money advances will go to trial or be settled behind closed doors.

Mr Albregts handles filings and pre-trial arguments in the case, but Ronaldo's lawyers want it dismissed or dealt with in private talks.

The judge said his preliminary review of settlement documents filed under seal in the civil lawsuit led him to agree with Ronaldo's lawyers that the record should, at least for now, remain sealed.

Leslie Mark Stovall, Ms Mayorga's lawyer, has declined to comment on the ruling.

Ms Mayorga, who lives in the Las Vegas area, gave consent through her lawyers to be identified last year.

She said in court documents she met the Portuguese footballer at a nightclub in 2009 and went with him and other people to his suite at the Palms Hotel and Casino, where he allegedly assaulted her in a bedroom.

Ronaldo, who is 34 and plays for the Italian side Juventus, maintains the sex was consensual.

US prosecutors said in July 2019 that Ronaldo would not face criminal charges over the sexual assault allegations.

Mr Stovall said in court he wanted communication records between Ronaldo and his lawyers prior to the 2010 settlement to answer Ms Mayorga's questions about the legality of the contract.

The lawyer maintains that Ms Mayorga, then 25, had learning disabilities as a child.

He added the records he seeks would show Ronaldo's legal team knew she was so distraught that she lacked the legal capacity to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Ronaldo's lawyers Kendelee Works and Peter Christiansen say there is no evidence Ms Mayorga was incapacitated or incapable of understanding what she was signing.

Ms Works said in court that the existence of the agreement and payment should never have been disclosed publicly, and added the contract calls for out-of-court arbitration to resolve the dispute.

Ronaldo's lawyers maintain that 2017 news reports in Europe about the settlement and payment were based on electronic data that was illegally hacked, stolen and sold by cybercriminals.

They say they believe the documents have been altered and complain that Ms Mayorga's lawsuit is damaging Ronaldo's reputation.

(c) Sky News 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo: Footballer's lawyers win courtroom fight against woman accusing him of rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail in legal bid to block national Christmas strike

Disney shares surge as movie revenues offset leap in costs

NFL: Black cat that stormed football pitch in the US is still on the run

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Helen Mirren has spoken out about the comparisons between her and Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend

Helen Mirren says she's 'flattered' by comparison to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Celebrities

The Regent Street lights will be lit up soon

The Script, Maisie Peters and more confirmed for Regent Street’s “The Spirit of Christmas” light switch-on event

Christmas

A countdown of the best moments from This Morning 2019

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's 10 best This Morning moments of 2019

This Morning

The pair have been open about their marriage struggles

Jeff Brazier reveals wife Kate Dwyer had 'change of heart' about having children after marrying

Celebrities

Strictly Come Dancing the Christmas special is back

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special: When is it on, which celebrities are taking part and can I be in the audience?

Strictly Come Dancing

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Celebrities