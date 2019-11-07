Cyclist, 82, first person in UK to ride a million miles - and wants to do a million more

An 82-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to cycle a million miles - and wants to complete a million more before he dies.

Russ Mantle, from Aldershot, Hampshire, rode his millionth mile on Thursday as he cycled to the Canal Cafe in Mytchett, Surrey, where he was greeted by cheers.

The octogenarian cycle enthusiast said it was "just another milestone" - despite the number of miles being equivalent to going to the moon and back twice, or circumnavigating the earth 40 times.

A former carpenter and joiner - and racer - he has kept meticulous paper diaries of every ride he has completed in the past 67 years, with an average of 14,700 miles (23,658km) covered a year.

He said: "One million - I feel the same as usual.

"It's just another milestone, I went through 700,000 (1.2m km), then 800,000 (1.3m km) and so on, it's another milestone to pass a million to go on to 1.1, 1.2, and so on. I will probably finish up very close to two million by the time I die when I am 100.

"It was just natural progress, I knew I would get there one day."

Mr Mantle, who has cycled in America, Canada and mainland Europe, said he loves cycling because it gives him so much mobility, is very convenient and helps make him friends.

"It's always been natural to me to do it on a bike," he said.

"From the early eighties onwards, I was always on my own, get on a plane up into the mountains.

"It was nothing for me to spend all day up in the mountains, I just love high places."

The cyclist avoids helmets as he cannot fit one in his pocket, and despite being knocked unconscious four times, he says he does not need to wear one as he has a hard head.

He said: "Even though I have been unconscious for four of my serious accidents, I still won't wear a helmet, I must have a hard head I suppose, I can still remember things clearly, all those accidents haven't affected my memory.

"I always bounce back as if it hadn't happened. The most serious one was probably when I was knocked unconscious for three days in Southampton hospital by a lorry that smashed my arm in two places but I have got full movement."

Speaking about what the future holds for him, he said: "Miles, miles, miles."

Between 1953 and 1975, Mr Mantle competed in time trial races in which he set numerous records.

Since retiring from racing he led rides for the West Surrey CTC cycling club for 20 years and is still a member of several cycling groups.

Cycling UK chief executive Paul Tuohy said: "Cycling a million miles is not only incredible, it's almost incomprehensible. Russ never set out to break any records, cycling is simply a part of his life. Russ is an inspiration and he shows us all what is possible."

