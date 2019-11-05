'Multiple allegations of sexual offences' investigated at Devon nursery

5 November 2019, 11:00 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 13:29

Police have launched an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual offences at a nursery in Devon.

A male employee at the Jack and Jill Childcare nursery in Torquay was arrested on 29 July after a child alerted their parents to an alleged incident.

Since then, police have looked through more than 250 hours of CCTV footage recorded within the nursery and have now identified a number of potential victims aged between two and five.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police said it was a "major investigation" and added officers have contacted around 100 families of children who attended the nursery - but stressed not all are potential victims.

The nursery was closed by the education regulator Ofsted on 24 October following a number of unannounced visits carried out after the arrest.

The male suspect is being questioned on suspicion of multiple sexual offences and is under strict bail conditions until 22 November.

He has moved away from the county as police continue the investigation.

Police say a helpline set up for worried families has received calls from those who had children at the nursery.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector James Stock, of the Public Protection Unit, said: "Specialist officers from the Public Protection Unit and our colleagues from social services have visited the parents and guardians of those children we believe may be victims.

"They will continue to receive multi-agency support in the coming days, weeks and months.

"The contact appears to be limited to within the nursery setting and we do not believe that any other member of staff had knowledge of these matters.

"These appear to be the actions of a lone individual, and the offences do not involve the taking or distributing of any images."

Nancy Meehan, deputy director from Torbay Children's Services, said: "We take safeguarding children incredibly seriously, and we are working closely with partners including the police in relation to this matter.

"A helpline has been set up by the Torbay Safeguarding Children's Partnership, and is hosted by the local authority for anyone who may have concerns."

The helpline - 01803 208 820 - is open between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

