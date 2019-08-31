Dover: 50 suspected migrants picked up in four separate incidents

31 August 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 31 August 2019, 12:03

More than 50 suspected migrants have been picked up around Dover in four separate incidents this morning, Sky News understands.

The coastguard says a series of search and rescue operations have been launched along the Kent coast, with Kent Police and the South East Ambulance Service assisting.

Eight people landed in a rib near Kingsdown beach, Dover, on Saturday morning. It is thought they were picked up by the Border Force.

A source told Sky 14 suspected migrants were brought in to the port on the Border Force vessel Speedwell, and another 34 were picked up from two dinghies by the Border Force vessel Seeker, including five children.

A fifth dinghy has been intercepted but numbers of those onboard are unknown.

Two of the suspected migrants are believed to have been taken to hospital as medical emergencies.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said on Saturday morning: "HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents on the Kent coast, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners."

The coastguard spokeswoman added that crews had been involved in "rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities".

Sky News has approached the Home Office for comment.

On Friday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that urgent action was needed to tackle the migrant crisis in the Channel, adding that plans were being drawn up "immediately" to deal with the problem.

She had met French interior minister Christophe Castaner in Paris the day before, where the pair agreed to step up resources to intercept and stop the wave of crossings in small boats.

The search and rescue operations have taking place amid a recent surge in migrant crossings of the Channel.

On Tuesday, a woman and a baby were among 32 suspected migrants picked up heading in the direction of Dover.

Just over a week ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told migrants not to cross to the UK as "we will send you back".

His comments followed a report from the French coastguard, which said 24 migrants including seven children and a woman were found trying to cross the Channel.

On the same day, a Border Force patrol boat intercepted a group of 11 people - nine men and two women who said they were nationals from Iran and Niger.

Many of those trying to cross are presenting themselves as Iranian and say they are trying to flee persecution.

