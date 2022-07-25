Firefighters' plea for public to help as they battle more 'weather-related' blazes in London and Surrey

25 July 2022, 01:30 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 03:42

Firefighters have urged people to stop using barbecues and remove rubbish in open areas to help prevent fires in hot weather - as yet more blazes have broken out.

At least eight hectares of land were affected by a fire declared a major incident on Sunday, at Hankley Common, near Farnham in Surrey, which has previously been used to film part of the James Bond blockbuster Skyfall.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene through Monday.

And fire crews in London had also been battling wildfires - with blazes in Rammey Marsh in Enfield, Cranford Park in Hayes and Thamesmead, all described as "weather related".

Read more:
Mum-of-three has nearly nothing left after fire destroys home on UK's hottest day
Eyewitness: UK heatwave: Families left counting cost of 'devastating' house fires in Wennington

Appealing to the public for help, London Fire Brigade urged people to cancel all planned barbecues, remove rubbish, especially glass, from grassland and dispose of cigarettes properly.

The service tweeted: "Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly."

Surrey Fire Service joined the call. It said: "Speak to young relatives about safety outdoors, pack a picnic instead of a BBQ, dispose of cigarettes and litter correctly."

Temperatures across the southeast of England reached 29C (84F) on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Images of blackened ground were tweeted by the fire service after the Enfield grass fire at Rammey Marsh over an area of 20 hectares was brought under control.

Some 70 firefighters were sent to the grass fire in Cranford Park, Hayes, where around five hectares of grass and shrubland were alight and smoke spread across west London.

Big Jet TV, which live commentates on planes landing at Heathrow, said visibility was reduced at the airport, sharing a picture of a smoke covered runway from the nearby fire.

Meanwhile, in Thamesmead around 65 firefighters and the fire boat dealt with a grass fire on Defence Close.

The UK has been experiencing a heatwave with a record-breaking high of 40.3C, in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Why a 40C day in the UK is deadlier than a 40C day in other countries

That day the fire service saw its busiest day since the Second World War as a result of the extreme temperatures with crews attending 1,146 incidents on that day alone.

(c) Sky News 2022: Firefighters' plea for public to help as they battle more 'weather-related' blazes in London and Surrey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Declan Donnelly announces birth of baby boy - with the perfect middle name

New campaign launched to prevent drowning as numbers losing lives in UK waterways increases

NHS faces 'greatest workforce crisis' in history - putting safety at 'serious risk', MPs say

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?

Celebrities

Paddy and Christine have split

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce split

Celebrities

Merlin returned to First Dates

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths returns to series amid bowel cancer battle

TV & Movies

Richard's final episode of Pointless aired earlier this week

Pointless star Richard Osman says emotional farewell to Alexander Armstrong in final episode

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has transformed her garden ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon reveals transformation of Pickle Cottage ahead of wedding

Celebrities

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline

Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Celebrities

Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders sign Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as they recast role

TV & Movies

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Lifestyle

Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC

What football team does Love Island's Jamie Allen play for?

TV & Movies

The Outnumbered kids reunited for a new photo

Outnumbered kids reunite for a 'family' photo

TV & Movies

A possible new Love Island spin-off could see middle aged mums and dads search for love

Love Island spin-off 'to see middle aged mums and dads look for love'

TV & Movies

Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been together for 28 years

Inside real life Emmerdale couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley's family life

TV & Movies

The hot temperatures are not over just yet

UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

Weather

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities