Irishman dies after 'punch in the head' in New York's Queens

An Irishman has died after being punched outside a bar in the Queens borough of New York.

The 21-year-old was found with a head injury in the early hours of Thursday morning outside the Gaslight Bar.

Emergency services took him to Elmhurst Hospital Centre, where he was confirmed dead.

An investigation has been launched into the suspected assault.

Police say he had been "punched in the head by an unknown male".

The attacker fled the location and has not been found.

Irish authorities are helping the family of the man, who has not been named but who is understood to have been living on 41st Street in Queens.

