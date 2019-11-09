Italy: Man confesses to causing deaths of three firefighters in insurance scam

9 November 2019, 12:46 | Updated: 9 November 2019, 14:39

A man has admitted blowing up his farmhouse in Italy as part of an insurance scam, leaving three firefighters dead.

Fire crews went to an address in Quargnento, in the northwestern region of Piedmont, early on Tuesday.

After the initial explosion, they were then faced with a second, stronger blast.

The suspect, Giovanni Vincenti, was detained on Friday night.

He told investigators he intended to destroy his property by setting off gas canisters, but he made a mistake with a timer connected to them and triggered two explosions, according to prosecutor Enrico Cieri.

At a news conference on Saturday morning, Mr Cieri claimed Vincenti told authorities he had no intention of causing the firefighters' deaths.

It is claimed a manual for the timer was found in Vincenti's bedroom. His wife is also being investigated.

It is claimed the insurance scam was carried out in an attempt to pay off debts.

The prosecutor said Vincenti could have prevented the deaths by telling firefighters tackling the first fire that there were more gas canisters in the house.

One of the firefighters was buried under rubble and recovered after hours of digging.

On Friday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and other dignitaries attended funerals for the men, named by Italian fire officials as Matteo Gastaldo, Marco Triches and Antonino Candido.

In a tweet, Mr Conte said he was "moved" to see the "long silence and embrace of the community" which came out to pay tribute to the men.

Three other first responders were injured in the blasts.

The UK Fire Brigades Union has offered its "deepest sympathy and solidarity" to the families and colleagues affected by the men's deaths.

(c) Sky News 2019: Italy: Man confesses to causing deaths of three firefighters in insurance scam

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robert Freeman: Photographer behind classic Beatles album covers dies

Showbiz

UK weather: Former High Sheriff of Derbyshire named as woman dead in floods

Senior Labour politician Dan Carden denies singing antisemitic lyrics over Hey Jude

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Neil Jones has revealed his physio has deemed him fit to dance.

Strictly's Neil Jones confirms he will return to the dance floor tonight with Alex Scott

Strictly Come Dancing

Mamas & Papas will continue to trade from 26 shops, saving more than 600 jobs.

Mamas & Papas collapses into administration just six days after Mothercare goes bust

Lifestyle

There's a huge range of sandwiches out there for you to sample

The best Christmas sandwiches for 2019: From Tesco to Sainsbury's

Food & Health

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches on the high street

The best vegetarian Christmas sandwiches of 2019 including roasted beetroot and camembert
The new trailer for 'Soul' is out

When is Pixar’s ‘Soul’ out, who’s in the cast with Jamie Foxx and is there a trailer for the new animation movie?

TV & Movies

Gordon Ramsey's daughter has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Gordon Ramsey demands answers as daughter Tilly, 18, posts Instagram pic with new boyfriend

Celebrities