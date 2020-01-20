Japan joins US by announcing space force in face of new threats

20 January 2020, 07:27 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 09:26

Japan's prime minister has announced his country will create a space defence force, in an effort to protect it from technological threats.

Working closely with US President Donald Trump, the unit will protect Japan's interstellar interests, such as satellites and rockets - rather than fighting cinematic-style battles across the galaxy as the name suggests.

Speaking on Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he wanted his country to defend itself from cyber threats, or from electromagnetic interference to its satellites.

There are growing fears that countries such as China and Russia are trying to find ways to disable and interfere with satellites, which could seriously disrupt global communications.

Japan's Space Domain Mission Unit will begin work in April, and be added to an existing air base in Fuchu, close to Tokyo.

It will initially be staffed with 20 people, with a view to adding more people to the force over the course of the year.

Mr Abe's government approved spending 50.6 billion yen (£354m) on the project at the end of 2019.

The prime minister has previously spoken of his desire to expand his military's international role, by improving communication and weapons development in-line with the US, as he tries to work with Mr Trump against the increasing capabilities of regional neighbours such as North Korea and China.

The US Space Force launched in December in an effort to assert its superiority in great unknown, with Mr Trump saying "space is the world's new war-fighting domain".

However, the new military unit was mocked last week when it revealed its new camouflage uniforms, with many pointing out that they are unlikely to be effective against the backdrop of space.

(c) Sky News 2020: Japan joins US by announcing space force in face of new threats

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mine project investors urged to accept 'shock' deal

There's a danger to 'vulnerable people'

UK weather: Health warning issued as temperatures plummet to -7C ahead of icy blizzard

Lifestyle

Hawaii: Two officers shot dead and landlord stabbed by man being evicted

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby's dress is in the sale

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her burgundy midi dress from All Saints in the sale

Celebrities

Sam and Billie Faiers have divided opinion with their NYC trip

Sam and Billie Faiers accused of ‘animal cruelty’ after posing on horse and carriage ride in New York

Celebrities

Dancing On Ice fans spotted Demi Miller

EastEnders fans go wild as Demi Miller actress reunited with brother Joe Swash for Dancing On Ice cameo

TV & Movies

Rebecca is the stunning new islander

Who is Love Island bombshell Rebecca Gormley and what's her Instagram?

TV & Movies

The R hats have gone down a storm with islanders and fans of the show alike

Where are the Love Island 'R' hats from? Here's where you can buy them

TV & Movies

The couple are going down a treat with viewers

Love Island fans divided over 'adorable' Leanne and Mike romance as they 'don't trust' him

TV & Movies