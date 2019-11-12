Joseph McCann: Alleged serial rapist accused of 'shocking depravity and violence'

An alleged serial rapist subjected a woman to "shocking depravity and violence", a court has heard.

During three days in April and May, Joseph McCann is accused of multiple rapes, kidnap and false imprisonment involving 11 victims.

One of them was only 11 years of age.

On the opening day of McCann's trial at the Old Bailey, John Price QC, prosecuting, said a 25-year-old woman was snatched as she walked home in Walthamstow, east London, just after midnight on 25 April.

"He told her to stop screaming or he would stab her," Mr Price told jurors.

"He dragged her to a nearby car, pushed her inside and drove off."

Over the next 14 hours the woman was raped "many times" and subjected to acts of "shocking depravity and violence", Mr Price said.

He continued: "He hit her and threatened to smash a vodka bottle in her face. Very many sexual assaults upon her took place in various locations, in and out of the car.

"He made her call him 'daddy' and say that she was a child."

Mr Price added: "At one point the man parked the car near to a school, saying that he wanted to make her rape a child. He raped (the woman) at that location.

"On occasions he said he would put her in the canal to wash his DNA off her. At other times he said he would take her away to Europe and never release her."

On the same day, just after midday, it is alleged that McCann abducted a 21-year-old woman in Edgware, north London, while still holding his first alleged victim.

In CCTV shown to the court, the woman is seen being bundled into a silver Ford S Max car.

Her younger sister, who managed to get away, ran home screaming and could be heard weeping as her mother rang 999.

The two women later managed to escape in Watford after the first abductee hit McCann over the head with a vodka bottle, jurors were told.

According to Mr Price, they were not the first victims.

McCann allegedly snatched a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint as she walked from Pryzm nightclub in Watford on 21 April.

And he allegedly continued his sex attacks in northwest England 10 days later.

It is claimed that during the course of 12 hours on 5 May, he attacked three women, three young girls and an 11-year-old boy.

He is said to have conned his way into a mother's Greater Manchester home, tied her to a bed and raped her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

Afterwards, he allegedly abducted a 71-year-old woman in her own Fiat car at a Morrison's car park.

It is claimed that he raped the pensioner before kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl before both managed to escape at Knutsford Service Station on the M6.

McCann left in the Fiat, which he used to snatch two 14-year-old girls in Cheshire, the court was told.

McCann, from Harrow in northwest London, denies all 37 charges against him.

The trial continues.

