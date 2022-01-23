Juan Familia: Concern grows for missing 13-year-old boy not seen since Friday afternoon

23 January 2022, 10:14 | Updated: 23 January 2022, 10:31

Concern is growing for a missing 13-year-old who has connections with London and Leeds.

Juan Familia, 13, was reported missing on Friday at 4.15pm, and was last seen in Cleckheaton, to the south of Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police describe the teenager "a black male, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie".

They say he is known to travel to Leeds, and may also have travelled to London.

Anyone with information can call 101, or go to to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, using reference 1197 of 21/1.

